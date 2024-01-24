"It's got to be the right challenge" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane open to managerial return, reveals he has eyes on one job

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has admitted that he is open to a managerial return and also revealed his preferred choice. The former Republic of Ireland international has been out of management for a while now and has insisted that he could consider a return if he receives the right offer.

Keane had various coaching stints since hanging up his boots in 2006. His last stint as Martin O'Neill's assistant at Nottingham Forest ended in June 2019. Since then, the former Manchester United skipper has made a name for himself in punditry.

Keane has admitted that he would consider a comeback to management but is not desperate enough to take any offer that comes his way. The former Republic of Ireland international told The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"I think so (I would be interested in returning). Not that you’re going to get the Real Madrid job, but it’s got to be the right challenge, the right club, and the right contract. I’ve had opportunities, but sometimes you get offered a contract and you have to look at it with self-worth, is it the right deal for you? I’d like to go back in (to management), but I’m not desperate to sign any contract for anybody."

Keane also claimed that he would be ready to take over as Republic of Ireland manager and insisted that he enjoyed his stint as assistant manager of his country. The 52-year-old said that he enjoyed the dynamics of managing at international level, where there are fewer things to deal with. He added:

"Yes, I enjoyed international football when I was a coach there. I like the dynamics of it where you’re not in every day and it’s not about bringing players in and dealing with the board every week. That does appeal to me, I did enjoy the dynamics when I was coaching with the Irish team – that could be an option."

The Manchester United icon has had just two stints as a full-time manager - with Sunderland and Ipswich Town. While his stint with the Black Cats was a decent one, his Ipswich Town stint was somewhat forgettable.

Liverpool legend claims Manchester United star would have been fantastic had he played for the Reds

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has said that Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes would have fared much better as a player had he played for a stronger side. The Scotsman said that Fernandes would've been a "fantastic" player had he played for teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.

While Fernandes has been one of the best players for the Red Devils since joining the club, he has often been subject to criticism for his antics on the pitch. Souness has been one of the biggest critics of the Manchester United skipper for his attitude and poor body language on the pitch.

However, the Liverpool legend has claimed that Fernandes' career would have unfolded much better had he played for the Reds or Manchester City. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He is a player. I don’t think he’s a captain. In terms of quality if he played for Liverpool or if he played for City he would be a fantastic player. We would not be having this conversation. All this, shaking the head is majorly disappointing."

Souness added:

"He wouldn’t be losing as many games [at Liverpool or City] and he wouldn’t be so frustrated. But I accept his body language isn’t great at times and I was majorly disappointed of him in the 7-0 defeat at Anfield last year when he just stopped running back.”

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in a deal reportedly worth €80 million in January 2020. He has been one of the Red Devils' best signings in the post-Ferguson era but has just one League Cup to show for his wonderful showings. In 213 appearances for the club so far, the attacking midfielder has scored 70 goals and provided 59 assists.