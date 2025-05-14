"It's been a graveyard for every player" - Gary Neville urges Manchester United to offload 10 players in major summer clear-out

Gary Neville believes Manchester United needs to offload eight to ten players if they are to turn an unwanted spell around. The Red Devils’ form this season has been nothing to write home about, as they look set for their worst-ever finish in a Premier League campaign.

Ruben Amorim’s appointment as head coach following Erik ten Hag’s departure has only worsened the club’s situation. They have lost 17 league matches this season, which is their most defeats in a league campaign in almost 51 years. Amid the poor run of form, reports have emerged that Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for their entire squad, bar four players.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Neville suggested that United have to part ways with some players in order to get things right. He said:

“You're talking about eight to 10 players have to go. There's three or four players that will leave through being out of contract, and he needs to get [another] five or six out, and they're going to have to pay to get them out.

“Rashford's wages now will be paid half by Manchester United. That's £180,000-a-week, £8 million-a-year being paid by United.”

Neville added that the club has earned a bad reputation for destroying the careers of players who had joined in the last 10 years, except Bruno Fernandes. He continued:

“I genuinely believe it's been a graveyard for every player that's joined that club in the last 10 years apart from Bruno. There's not one player joined that club that's improved apart from Bruno Fernandes, and he's a stand out to be fair, he's amazing what he's doing. The rest of them, whether you go back to [Angel] Di Maria and [Bastian] Schweinsteiger, every player that's signed has gone backwards.”

Watch Neville's comments here (52:17)

Gary Neville says just one Manchester United player would make Tottenham’s starting XI

In the same podcast, Neville also dropped a brutal verdict on the current Manchester United squad. The former defender claimed one player in Ruben Amorim’s squad would make it into Tottenham Hotspur's starting lineup.

United and Tottenham are set to face each other in an all-English final in the UEFA Europa League. Just like the United, Spurs’ campaign this season is nothing short of a disaster as they sit in the 17th position in the league table.

Despite being behind his former team on the league table, Neville believes that only Bruno Fernandes would get into Tottenham’s starting eleven. He said:

"When you look at Tottenham's players like-for-like with United's, only Bruno Fernandes would get into Tottenham's first eleven. I would choose EVERY single Tottenham player over Man United’s in the final."

Whoever wins the Europa League between United and Spurs will get the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.

