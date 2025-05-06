Manchester United ready to sell entire squad except for Harry Maguire and 3 others in massive summer rebuild: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to put their entire squad, bar four players, up for sale this summer. The Red Devils are looking to keep Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu at Old Trafford.

As per a report in the Daily Star, Manchester United want to refresh the squad and give manager Ruben Amorim the players he wants. They believe that the majority of the players are not suited for his system and see this summer as the ideal time to make the changes.

Fernandez, Diallo, Dorgu, and Maguire are seen as the only players who will definitely remain at the club next season. The four players are seen as the backbone of Amorim's starting XI and will not be sold despite interest.

Al Hilal are keen on signing the Portuguese midfielder and are ready to make a move this summer. However, the Red Devils captain is also not looking to leave Old Trafford as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Alejandro Garnacho, along with Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Zirkzee, have been made available by the club. Manchester United are looking to raise money as they plan to buy new players.

Manchester United told to keep Kobbie Mainoo but sell Alejandro Garnacho by Paul Parker

Former United defender Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sell Alejandro Garnacho but keep Kobbie Mainoo at all costs. He believes that the midfielder is a key part of the club but the Argentine winger will not be missed if he is sold soon.

Parker said (via GOAL):

"I'd look and say with Kobbie Mainoo, where he's from and everything he is about, does he want to leave Man United? I would say no. I would look at the way he is as a person, is he going to be greedy in what he wants? I would say no."

"So I can't see them doing that because Manchester United has been built off players who have come through like him. If they were to do that, it would just cause too many issues. INEOS and the new kids on the block are already just hanging in there, so to do that would be a big statement to make."

Parker continued:

"Regarding Garnacho, if someone new were to come in, I don't think he holds the same as Mainoo. Would he be missed in that sense? I would personally say no, not at all really, and doubt he would be missed too much if he were to go."

"It appears that he is already looking for that move anyway and will go once he thinks that a big club abroad is going to be better than Manchester United. I think he will only find out once he gets there that it won't be the same. He will understand that where he is now is virtually as good as it gets, and he needs to show everything."

Manchester United put both players up for sale in January and Chelsea were interested. The Red Devils slapped £70 million price tags on both players and the winger has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

