“It’s not a great feeling to watch the Champions League final” - Bayern Munich superstar made honest admission before Real Madrid vs Dortmund

Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich said that he would watch the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. However, he noted that he won't support any team.

The Bavarian star was part of the Bayern team that lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the semifinals. After a 2-2 first-leg draw, Los Blancos scored two late goals at home to seal a 2-1 comeback win.

Ahead of the Champions League final, Kimmich made it clear that he had to be in the middle, explaining in an interview (via Bavarian Football Works):

“It’s not a great feeling to have to watch (the Champions League final) tonight. You’re perhaps a bit more neutral because we have two players on both sides."

Notably, Toni Kroos and David Alaba played for Bayern before making the switch to Madrid. Meanwhile, players like Marcel Sabitzer and Mats Hummels played for the Bavarians before joining Dortmund.

Carlo Ancelotti discussed Real Madrid's chances ahead Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund

Before Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday (June 1), Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his side's chances in the game. In an interview with Steve Mcmanaman for TNT Sports, he said (via Eurosport):

"We did really well (this season). We had a lot of difficulties - (injuries to Thibaut) Courtois, (Eder) Militao, (David) Alaba. The players adapted really well to the difficulties.

"It was an opportunity to show how good they are and they are really good. We planned the procedure really well in the sense that we signed good players - Joselu, Brahim (Diaz), (Jude) Bellingham. The season was really good."

The Real Madrid manager also made it clear that he looked up to the veterans to aid the younger players ahead of the Champions League final:

"(The experience of Kroos and Modric) helps a lot - the environment, the ambience in the squad. The veterans are really good examples for the young players, able to keep a good atmosphere in the dressing room. Good attitude, really focussed every day in training.

"This generation of players that started in 2014 are still there - Modric, Nacho, Lucas (Vazquez), (Dani) Carvajal. In the future, it will be on the younger players to take more responsibility."

Ancelotti created history by becoming the first manager to win five UEFA Champions League titles as Madrid won a record-extending 15th.