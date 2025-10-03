"It’s a great game" - Alan Shearer makes prediction for Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has predicted a draw between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 4. He believes that the two managers will be under pressure if they lose the game and will play it safe.

Ad

Making his prediction in Metro, Shearer claimed it was going to be a great game at Stamford Bridge, but neither side would get the win. He added that they will be looking to avoid defeat more than going for the win and wrote:

"It’s a great game. Liverpool can’t lose three on the spin – they’re the defending champions and pre-season title favourites – and if Chelsea lose three league games on the spin, Maresca is under huge pressure as well. I’ll probably sit on the fence because of the importance of both teams not losing the game."

Ad

Trending

Enzo Maresca claimed that Liverpool are the best side in the country and said:

"I consider them the best team in this moment in England. The reason why is because they showed that and because they won the Premier League. Where we are in this moment, I think we are improving. We are trying to solve problems in terms of finding solutions. But for sure, as I said at the beginning of the press conference, I think at the end we are going to be there."

Ad

Chelsea won 3-1 at home to Liverpool last season, after three draws in the previous seasons. The Reds' last win at Stamford Bridge came in the 2020/21 season.

Chelsea and Liverpool have injury issues ahead of Premier League clash

Chelsea and Liverpool are dealing with injury issues ahead of their clash on Saturday, October 4. The Reds are without their main goalkeeper, Alisson, while Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa are facing late fitness tests.

Ad

Arne Slot said:

"Alisson is not part of the squad tomorrow and won't travel to Brazil as well with the national team. He will be out for Saturday. Hugo [Ekitike] is going to train again today and same can be said for Federico [Chiesa]. Alisson I would be surprised if he's there for first game after international break but we don't know after that. Depends how quickly he can recover."

Ad

Meanwhile, Chelsea are without Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, and Dário Essugo due to injuries, while Trevoh Chalobah is suspended. Maresca said in his press conference:

"Cole is still out. We have Trev [Chalobah] suspended. We have seven or eight players out."

The Reds are on top of the Premier League table, while the Blues are eighth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More