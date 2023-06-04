"It's a great honor to have been able to play with them" - PSG star sends parting message to Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has wished Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos the best as the veteran duo bid farewell to Les Parisiens.

Messi and Ramos joined the French giants from Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, in 2021. The Parc des Princes outfit hoped that the veterans' experience and quality would take help them win the coveted UEFA Champions League. However, the transfers did not go according to plan.

The Spaniard struggled to remain fit after joining PSG and missed 33 games across competitions in his debut season. Although he featured in all but five of the Parisians' 50 games this term, his performances often left much to be desired.

The Argentinian, meanwhile, bagged 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances across competitions. However, he became subject to criticism after struggling to impress for Les Parisiens in the Champions League. Fans often jeered the megastar winner after the team bowed out of the competition after losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Both players recently confirmed that they will leave PSG at the end of their contract on June 30. They went on to play their final game for the side on Saturday (June 3), losing 3-2 to Clermont Foot in Ligue 1.

After the game, Donnarumma expressed his delight at having played with Messi and Ramos. The goalkeeper recalled the veterans' legacy and hailed them as legends before wishing them the best for the future.

"They are two great players, players who have made history," Donnarumma told French television channel Canal+ (via Canal Supporters). "It's a great honor to have been able to play with them. They are two legends and we wish them the best for the future."

Messi has received offers from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, while a return to Barcelona has also been mooted. Ramos, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

How did Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos fare in their last game for PSG?

Lionel Messi was one of the best players on the pitch despite PSG losing 3-2 to Clermont in Ligue 1. The Argentinian icon had three shots on target and completed two dribbles. Only four players across both teams had more touches than him (69) in the game.

The forward completed 41 passes with 82% accuracy, including four key passes. He also created one big chance but could not register an assist. The former Barcelona superstar missed one big chance himself as well, while also losing possession 14 times, which was the most in the game.

Ramos, 37, made four clearances, with no player faring better. The defender also made one interception and won four of the six duels he competed in. He had 70 touches and completed 53 passes with 91% accuracy.

