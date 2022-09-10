“It’s great to see that things are going a bit better with Manchester United” – Former Erik ten Hag player hints at reunion with Dutch coach at Old Trafford

Ajax youngster Amourricho van Axel Dongen has hinted that he could reunite with his former manager and current Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician left the Johan Cruyff Arena in May and headed to Old Trafford to take over from former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

It was a difficult start to the season for Ten Hag following two disappointing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

However, the United boss has overseen four wins on the trot in the league, including an impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Van Axel Dongen has been praising his former coach in an interview with Voetbal Zone.

The 17-year-old forward said:

“I will remain eternally grateful to him for giving me the opportunity as a young player to play football with players like Antony and Dusan Tadic. I think it’s great to see that things are going a bit better with Manchester United; I really wish him that."

The teenager then hinted that he may reunite with Ten Hag in the future:

"Unfortunately, I haven’t had the chance to speak to him since his transfer to United, but who knows, our paths may cross in the future.”

Van Axel Dongen was given his debut by Ten Hag in Ajax's 1-1 draw with De Graafschap in May 2021.

There are high hopes for the young Dutch left-winger who has scored an impressive 16 goals in 35 appearances within Ajax's youth ranks.

He captained the Amsterdam's youth side in the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring four goals in five appearances.

The forward currently has just a year left to run on his contract with Ajax.

Ten Hag enjoying reunion with former Ajax players at Manchester United

Ten Hag has brought Ajax talent to Old Trafford

Ten Hag's vision at Manchester United has clearly been to work with former players who understands the way in which he wants to play.

Reports suggest that the Dutch tactician was eager to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer.

De Jong previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax and enjoyed a meteoric rise under the Dutchman.

DELETE🇺🇬™ @DeleteUG Ajax to Manchester United is now a normal thing.

Erik Ten Hag||Antony||Martinez Ajax to Manchester United is now a normal thing.Erik Ten Hag||Antony||Martinez https://t.co/gUuoEBVLyn

Meanwhile, the Manchester United boss did manage to reunite with former Ajax duo Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Martinez joined the Red Devils for £51.6 million and he has impressed alongside Raphael Varane at the start of the season. He was named the club's Player of the Month for August.

It took its its time but United managed to secure the signing of Antony for £85.5 million.

The Brazilian scored a memorable debut goal against Arsenal in a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on September 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett