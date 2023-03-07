"It's a handicap for the team" - Christophe Galtier claims PSG have lost an 'additional asset' after Neymar Jr's season-ending injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr.'s absence is a blow to the team, says manager Christophe Galtier.

The Brazilian is set to undergo surgery on his ankle ligament after picking up an injury during the 4-3 Ligue 1 win against LOSC Lille on February 19.

The Brazilian will miss three to four months of action and has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. Speaking about Neymar's injury, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"I read the debate around Ney. The first unfortunate is him. It's a handicap for the team. It's 18 goals and 17 assists this season. When I read that it's good, No! He is seriously injured; he has always been professional since I have been at the club. He had a difficult period after the World Cup. Is the team better balanced? Yes. But is it Better like that? Having Ney in the squad is an additional asset to score goals."

The PSG No. 10 has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists across competitions this season. The premature end to his campaign is certainly a massive blow to the French club.

Pundit claimed PSG are better without Neymar

While Neymar has been crucial for the Parisians this season, Ashley Westwood said that Galtier's team are better off without the Brazilian. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"PSG are better without Neymar, When he gets on the ball, he kind of attracts 2 or 3 players from the opposition, because there's a lot of focus on stopping him. If you are to be PSG with him and Messi in the side, they don't defend very well from the front. Both of them - they are not great at possession. They don't do the hard yards if you would like. And it can be a little bit open when you play both."

Considering the Brazilian's dazzling form, Westwood's clams might appear surprising. Since his 2017 move, the No. 10 has scored 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions for the Parisians.

