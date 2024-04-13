"It's out of their hands" - Paul Merson insists one of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have slipped in the PL title race

Paul Merson has boldly cast doubt over Manchester City's chances of beating Arsenal and Liverpool to the Premier League title.

The Cityzens look to become the first club in English football history to win four consecutive titles. Their stranglehold on the Premier League has been frightening but they've faced their toughest test in years this season.

Arsenal and Liverpool have challenged them for the title and are better placed with eight games left. Pep Guardiola's men trail their title rivals by one point, sitting third after 31 games played.

Manchester City clash with Luton Town at the Etihad today (April 13). They are favorites to beat Rob Edwards' relegation battlers but Merson insists that every game will be difficult between now and the end of the season.

Merson told Sky Sports:

"Every game is a hard game, even today Luton at home, they're gonna have one eye on Real Madrid there's no doubt about that."

The Cityzens host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (April 17). The European giants are tied at 3-3 on aggregate.

Merson thinks Manchester City must manage their grueling schedule as they're also in the FA Cup semifinals against Chelsea (April 20). The Gunners icon explained that he is backing Arsenal or Liverpool to claim the title:

"I still think it's gonna be Arsenal or Liverpool. It's in their hands, it's out of Man City's hands. Arsenal and Liverpool go perfect from now until the end of the season and Man City can't do anything about it. It's still out of their hands."

Guardiola's side are renowned for their relentless winning form at the business end of the season. They claimed the title last season by overcoming Arsenal who held an eight-point lead over them at the turn of 2023.

However, Mikel Arteta's men are in remarkable form, unbeaten since December, and haven't trailed since then. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are level on points with the Merseysiders but have an inferior goal difference (9).

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola dismisses the importance playing before or after Arsenal and Liverpool

Pep Guardiola warned his side to focus on themselves.

Manchester City face Luton at 3 PM GMT (7:30 PM IST) today which means they can move to the top of the table for the time being. Arsenal aren't in action until tomorrow when they face Aston Villa at home while Liverpool are also playing on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

The mix of timings continues to make the Premier League title race a chaotic ride. There have been suggestions that each title contender would prefer to play first to put the pressure on the others.

However, Guardiola refuted this by insisting his side needed to solely concentrate on themselves (via Manchester City's website):

"In the title race in the past, we have played first and last - it doesn’t matter, you have to win your game. We have to [concentrate on Luton]. The Premier League is so important. We have to be ready. It has been 11 months fighting for the title and we know the position we are in so that we cannot drop points."

Guardiola knows how to get the job done as he's guided City to five titles during his reign. Klopp is the only one of his two title rivals to have stopped him when he ended the Anfield giants' 30-year wait for league glory in 2020.

