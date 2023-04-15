"It's in our hands" - Pep Guardiola makes Premier League title claims as Manchester City look to edge closer to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is happy that the Premier League title race is in their hands, as Arsenal still have 'a lot of games' left to play till the end of the season.

The Sky Blues trail the Gunners by six points but have a game in hand, with only matches remaining. City are looking to become the first team since Manchester United in 2009 to win three consecutive Premier League titles, while Arsenal are fighting for their first top-flight crown since 2004.

Interestingly, the sides meet on April 26 at the Etihad in what could be a potential title decider. Guardiola, who's also competing for his first Champions League title with the side and looking to pick up yet another FA Cup medal this season, was in conversation with Sky Sports recently.

Speaking about the enticing title race, he said:

"It's good because it's in our hands, but they have a lot of games to play."

Arsenal face a gruelling end to their league campaign with games against West Ham, Southampton, City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton. Each clash is a potential banana skin, and Mikel Arteta's side can ill-afford to lose.

All eyes on Manchester City versus Arsenal this month

As the finish line edges closer, the Premier League title race is heating up with Manchester City and Arsenal setting up an exciting showdown. Their clash in 11 days time is building up to be a potential decider.

With a game in hand, winning the Gunners game would still keep City three points adrift of the league leaders. If the sides finish level on points, goal difference will be the deciding factor, and the holders have a better record than Arsenal (+5).

In other words, Arteta's side cannot afford to lose the Etihad clash on April 26 or any of the remaining games for that matter, as it might seriously jeopardise their title prospects.

Poll : 0 votes