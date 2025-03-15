“It's happened to us before” - Pau Cubarsi shares lesson Barcelona have learnt from Atletico Madrid ahead of La Liga showdown 

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has revealed the key lesson his side has taken from their previous encounters with Atletico Madrid ahead of their La Liga showdown on Sunday (March 16).

The game will make it the third time that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have played each other and the second time in the league this season. Atletico Madrid won the first leg of the league clash in a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The second meeting this season was in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. The game ended 4-4, but Barcelona gave away a two-goal lead as they conceded two goals in the final ten minutes of the game.

Having blown away a lead in their first two meetings with Diego Simeone’s men this season, Barcelona will try to avoid another capitulation in the upcoming league match at the Metropolitano Stadium.

La Masia graduate Pau Cubarsi was recently interviewed by Mundo Deportivo. When asked about what he’s learned from playing Diego Simeone’s side twice this season, Cubarsi pointed out the importance of maintaining full concentration at the beginning and end of matches.

''We've learned to be equally focused for the first 10 minutes and the final 10 minutes,’’ Cubarsi said. ‘’I'd say even more so in these games because it's happened to us before. So we have to go out and play our game, but even more focused.’’

Pau Cubarsi was promoted from La Blaugrana's reserve team, Barca Atletic, to the senior team in January 2024. He has cemented his spot as a first-team player, having featured in every game he was eligible to for La Blaugrana this season.

''That will come out all guns blazing'' – Pau Cubarsi says he doesn’t expect a tired opponent in the upcoming Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

In the aforementioned interview, Pau Cubarsi dismissed any notion that Atletico Madrid will be fatigued when they face Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga clash. He insisted that Diego Simeone’s side will come out all guns blazing despite their recent grueling match against Real Madrid.

When asked about the potential impact of Atletico’s extra-time elimination in the Champions League against their cross-town rivals Real Madrid, Cubarsi was clear in his expectations.

''In the two games we've played against Atlético, they've always come out all guns blazing. Twice, we had to be focused in the last ten minutes. We expect an Atlético that will come out all guns blazing, that will run the entire game, as is their style. We have to be focused for the entire ninety or ninety-five minutes.’’

Barcelona are currently sitting in the first position while Atletico Madrid are in the third position on the La Liga table. Just one point separates both sides heading into Sunday’s crunch tie, with Diego Simeone’s side playing an extra game.

