"It's not happening" - Former Real Madrid sporting director on Cristiano Ronaldo's possible transfer

Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic doesn't believe that Cristiano Ronaldo will end up joining Atletico Madrid.

The 37-year-old, who's seeking a move away from Manchester United this summer, has been sensationally linked with the Rojiblancos.

His ill-tempered rivalry with the club is well known, becoming the public enemy No.1 in the red half of the Spanish capital during his Real Madrid days.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse | Jorge Mendes is STILL communicating with Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich, despite both clubs REJECTING the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.



[🎖: @caughtoffside] | Jorge Mendes is STILL communicating with Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich, despite both clubs REJECTING the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.[🎖: @FabrizioRomano 📰| Jorge Mendes is STILL communicating with Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich, despite both clubs REJECTING the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.[🎖: @FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside]

Yet, that didn't stop the rumor mill from linking Ronaldo with Atletico, with head coach Diego Simeone also purportedly loving the idea of having the star in his squad.

However, Mijatovic doesn't see a move happening. He told El Larguero on Cadena Ser (via Marca):

"How will Cristiano Ronaldo end up at Atletico Madrid? I don't think it's going to happen.

"I don't know the situation, I don't have any privileged information, but I think the same way, as everyone else does."

He further added that it would be strange to see the former Los Blancos star play against them in Madrid derbies.

"Among other things that have been said in the last 20 days there is the possibility of Atletico Madrid, but I don't believe it, for many reasons.

"It would be a very strange thing to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Madrid and play the derbies against Real Madrid.

"I would have to rub my eyes. It would be a dream, it's not happening."

Ronaldo has faced the Colchoneros on more occasions than any other side with 37 appearances, while scoring 25 goals - only against Sevilla (27) has the forward scored more.

He came up against Simeone's troops earlier this year in the Champions League with Manchester United, although Ronaldo failed to score in both legs as Atletico prevailed 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16.

Ronaldo risks ruining his legacy at Real Madrid

Not only would it look weird to see Ronaldo play against Real Madrid in Atletico colors, but he would also risk tarnishing his legacy at the club.

His immaculate exploits during nine glorious years with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit made him one of their greatest ever players.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse



[📸 “CR7 NOT WELCOME” is the message displayed by the Atlético Madrid fans in the stands.[📸 @JaviGomezCh “CR7 NOT WELCOME” is the message displayed by the Atlético Madrid fans in the stands.[📸 @JaviGomezCh] https://t.co/CoWAF3UGDN

However, the notoriously hostile Real Madrid fans won't be too impressed to see Ronaldo play for their city rivals, and he can expect jeers on his Bernabeu returns during the derbies if he does end up playing for Diego Simeone's men.

Atletico fans too aren't so keen on having him either, holding up a banner "CR7 not welcome" at a game recently.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far