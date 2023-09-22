“It’s happening all the time” – Michael Owen identifies concern for Jurgen Klopp despite Liverpool win over LASK

Michael Owen believes Liverpool should be concerned about repeatedly conceding the first goal in matches after their 3-1 UEFA Europa League group-stage win over LASK Linz on Thursday (September 21).

The Reds trailed the Austrian side at the Raiffeisen Stadium through a stunning long-range strike from Florian Flecker. But they rallied to score three goals in the second half, starting with Darwin Nunez's penalty in the 56th minute.

A superb low cross from summer signing Ryan Gravenberch was turned in by Luis Diaz seven minutes later before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the scoreline in the 88th minute. The Reds lead Group E after a dominant second-half display against LASK.

However, Owen believes manager Jurgen Klopp should be concerned about their habit of conceding first in games. He said, via Tribal Football:

"I think he will be slightly concerned, they'll probably look at it and think 'Why has that happened [conceding first in games]? Is it a coincidence? Does it happen too much to draw some conclusions to it?'

"The overriding feeling would be a little bit of relief, it's a great first result away from home, you get three points then all of a sudden you're in a really strong position. He will be delighted but a few concerns about why it's happening all the time. It's some character they show to come back and win."

Before the game against LASK, the Reds conceded first in the Premier League to Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers. They came back to win all three games and are currently third in the table with 13 points from five matches.

Against the Cherries and the Magpies, the Reds scored one goal each despite having a man sent off, ensuring their unbeaten start to the season.

Liverpool hope to continue formidable form against West Ham United after LASK win

Liverpool have won five and drawn one of their six games across competitions so far this season.

They are early contenders for the Premier League title and are one of the heavy favorites to win the UEFA Europa League. Next up, they have a home league game against West Ham United on Sunday (September 24).

The Reds have a formidable record against the Hammers, winning 11 of their last 13 meetings across competitions. Their solitary loss during that time came in November 2021, when they lost 3-2 in the league at the London Stadium.

West Ham are also enjoying a solid start to the season. They are only three points and three places behind Liverpool in the table ahead of their crunch encounter at Anfield.

Last season, the Reds beat West Ham 1-0 at home before completing the league double over them with a 2-1 away win.