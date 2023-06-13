"It's hard to accept" - Premier League star claims he was racially abused after win over Arsenal

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has revealed that he was racially abused after his side's 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in May.

Joelinton spoke about racism while on international duty with Brazil. His fellow teammate Vinicius Junior has endured racial abuse throughout the La Liga campaign.

The Brazilian revealed that he too has been on the receiving end of racism, telling reporters that there needs to be change. He said (via Sky Sports):

"It's an important moment to speak about racism. We have been talking about it for a long time. Still, many things need to be changed. We talk about combat against racism but we didn't have much of a change."

Joelinton went on to claim that racism has been an issue stemming back centuries but that it is still a glaring issue in this day and age:

"This (racism) is not something happening now but for a long time. And at the 21st century, we still see things like that. It's hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen."

The Newcastle midfielder was then asked if he has received racial abuse to which he responded by revealing messages he received following the Arsenal game:

"Not on the pitch, no. But after the Arsenal game, playing at home, I have received some messages with racist insults. But it's gone... it didn't affect me."

Joelinton is the latest to bring the issue of racism to light in the football world. La Liga has been wrapped in controversy after Vinicius received monkey chants during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at the Mestalla also in May.

Vinicius lashed out at the racists demanding more action be taken by La Liga. He was supported by his compatriots Casemiro and Neymar after releasing a statement on his Instagram account.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was subjected to racist abuse after penalty miss

Saka was racially abused after penalty miss.

The issue of racism is still a massive problem in not only La Liga but across European football. Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was on the receiving end of abhorrent online racism after his side's 2-2 draw with West Ham United in April.

Saka missed a penalty that would have put his side 3-1 up. It then emerged that the English attacker received racist abuse online following his missed penalty, per The Express.

This was the case when Saka missed a spot-kick in England's Euro 2020 final penalty shootout defeat to Italy. He, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho were all abused online.

Arsenal released a statement on their official website at the time condemning the individuals who racially abused the young forward. It stated:

"Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism towards a number of black players. This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now."

Saka is just one of many cases that have taken place in European football. The issue continues to rear its ugly head.

