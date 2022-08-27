“It’s hard to communicate with him because of his English” – Jurrien Timber comments on speaking to Ajax teammate about Manchester United transfer

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony this transfer window. The São Paulo native is the top target for the Red Devils and is reportedly keen to join the English club as well.

The saga to determine Antony’s future has dragged on, and with the winger reportedly refusing to train with the team, his time at the club might be close to an end. The situation with the player is very complicated and has led the press to inquire for information from former Manchester United target Jurrien Timber.

Manchester United's $90M bid for Antony has been rejected by Ajax, per multiple reports

When asked if he knew anything about Antony’s links to Old Trafford, the Dutch defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's hard to communicate with him because of his lack of English. But I agree with what the manager just said about it."

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder notably insisted that he has no intentions of letting the Brazilian winger leave for Old Trafford, despite Antony's intent to do so.





Ajax insist they’ve no intention to negotiate - but Antony’s more than disappointed and will push again.



Antony deal. Ajax are making it really difficult but Manchester United are still determined to sign him. Ajax insist they've no intention to negotiate - but Antony's more than disappointed and will push again. He told the club again today that he only wants Man Utd.

The Dutch international defender noted that he and his colleagues at Ajax were simply keeping their focus on their matches, rather than the unfolding situation:

"Of course the 'Antony saga' plays a role in our squad, but we are trying to focus on the upcoming game."

Manchester United look set to miss out on one of the finest young wingers in Europe if they cannot convince Ajax to let go of their prized asset.

Manchester United have struggled to start the season on a strong note

The Red Devils have begun the season on a rather troubling note, with Erik ten Hag struggling to bring in his exciting Ajax style of play to Old Trafford. They had to deal with two losses in a row, going down 4-0 to Brentford after a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

At that point, they were in the 20th place in what was their worst start to a season in Premier League history. However, United bounced back unexpectedly against Liverpool, a team that had beat them 9-0 across two games last season. This time, they won the match against them 2-1 and catapulted themselves to the 14th place.

They will face Southampton on Saturday afternoon and will hope that they can take the momentum from the Liverpool match into this one. A strong win against the Saints could potentially see them overtake as many as eight teams while the gameweek enters into full swing.

