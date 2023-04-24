"It’s hard to find a rhythm when you don’t play all the time" - PSG star suggests he could seal summer transfer

Once a key figure in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s starting lineup, Juan Bernat now finds himself outpaced by Nuno Mendes. The young Portuguese left-back has taken the spotlight at the Parc des Princes, leaving Bernat to reconsider his future at the club. The former rising star spoke about his dwindling game time.

Most recently, he started as a left wing-back in the club's league victory over Angers, contributing an assist and creating two goal-scoring opportunities during his 89 minutes on the field.

Following the match, Bernat opened up about his uncertain future with the Parisians in a conversation with Prime Video Sport France. He admitted that the season has been challenging, and that it was difficult to maintain consistency (via PSG Talk):

“I don’t know what will happen to me. Once the season is over, we’ll see what happens. It’s true that it’s been a complicated season for me. It’s hard to find a rhythm when you don’t play all the time. When I do play, I give my all in every game. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Nuno Mendes has quickly established himself as the team's preferred left-back, racking up 27 appearances in Ligue 1 play. His emergence has undeniably impacted Bernat's standing in the pecking order at PSG, with the Spanish defender now playing second fiddle to Mendes.

Despite being overshadowed, Bernat has still managed to secure a respectable amount of playing time this season, appearing in 28 matches across the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1.

With two years remaining on his current contract, Bernat's fate hangs in the balance. As Nuno Mendes continues to shine, the Spaniard may have to weigh his options and decide whether to stay and fight for his place or seek new opportunities elsewhere.

PSG eyes Marcelo Gallardo as uncertainty surrounds Christophe Galtier's future

As rumors swirl about the potential departure of Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier, the French powerhouse is rumored to be exploring options for his replacement. Among the names linked to the managerial hot seat is Argentine tactician Marcelo Gallardo.

Gallardo, currently unattached to any club, is said to be one of four potential candidates on PSG's shortlist. In an interview with The Athletic, the former River Plate manager shared his aspirations for the next phase of his coaching career (via PSGTalk):

“I need to find a place that makes me feel something. I need a sense of identification. If I don’t have it, I would have no problem continuing in my current path. (…) It has to be linked to a feeling. You need to find the right connection.

“The place where you can convey your ideas. I’m not one to join just any club because I want to coach in Europe. This is not my way of operating. I would have to know the model and the culture of the club. You can’t ignore the history of where you go to work and live. This aspect is extremely important.”

