“It’s hard to get anywhere near them” – Newcastle United star explains why Arsenal are toughest Premier League team to play against

Newcastle United forward Jacob Murphy believes Arsenal have been his most difficult opponents this season.

The Gunners have been on a tear this season and are marching towards their first Premier League title in nearly two decades. Mikel Arteta's side are currently eight points clear at the top of the league standings, having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City.

It has been a massive improvement from a side who failed to finish in the top four last season. Much of this has been due to their business in the market and Arteta's tactical setup.

Murphy praised both those aspects while explaining why Arsenal are the toughest team to beat in the Premier League. He said in a video on the "Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE" YouTube channel (as quoted by football.london):

"I think Arteta has done a brilliant job, he has made some really clever signings in the summer as well. Technically, I think they’re superior to a lot of teams, but tactically, it’s hard to get anywhere near them, it’s hard to lock down their shape."

Both Newcastle and Arsenal will next be seen in action this coming weekend. The Magpies will travel to Brentford on Saturday, April 8, while Arteta's side will meet Liverpool at Anfield the following day.

Newcastle United are one of six teams to take points of Arsenal this season

Arsenal have dropped points in only six of their 29 Premier League matches this season. They have done so against six different teams, losing to Manchester United, Everton and Manchester City, and drawing with Southampton, Newcastle United and Brentford.

Their match against the Magpies was the only league match at home that they didn't score in, with Eddie Howe's team holding on for a 0-0 draw. The Gunners attempted 17 shots in that match but got just four on target, while recording 67% possession.

Newcastle were led by a splendid backline, the best in the Premier League this season in terms of goals conceded (19). Their attack stumbled though, as they managed just one shot on target and eight overall attempts.

The two teams are scheduled to play each other once more before the league season ends. The game will take place at St. James' Park on May 7 and could have implications for both the title race as well as Newcastle's top-four hopes.

