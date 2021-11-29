"It’s hard to imagine that you can drop points" - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's draw against Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on Chelsea's performance in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday night. The Blues were pegged back by a Jadon Sancho goal in the second half, before Jorginho scored a penalty to ensure the spoils were shared on the night.

Going into the game, Chelsea were heavy favorites based on both sides' recent runs of form. It was new interim boss Michael Carrick's first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel sounded surprised that Chelsea did not come away with a victory after dominating Manchester United for most of the game. He explained:

"For sure, this match, it’s hard to imagine that you can drop points, because we were the better team and we were the team who set the rhythm and intensity and high ball wins. We’re disappointed but we have no regrets. This can happen in football, we know it. It does not feel good when it happens, but it’s like this."

He continued,

“I told the team I am happy with their performance and the way we played. I’m happy with the way we play and I’m happy with the courage that we show and the intensity and the will and the intensity. It’s a hungry team and a team that plays with a lot of effort and this is what I like, because it’s exciting to coach and also exciting to watch."

Premier League @premierleague 🔵 Chelsea continue to lead the pack after Matchweek 13 🔝 🔵 Chelsea continue to lead the pack after Matchweek 13 🔝 https://t.co/aFgAJuojLm

The draw meant that Chelsea are now only one point ahead of Manchester City and two points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. The Blues travel to Watford on Wednesday where they will look to bounce back with a win.

"I think he misjudged the situation" - Tuchel on Jorginho's mistake leading upto Manchester United's goal against Chelsea

Jorginho's mistake lead to Manchester United's goal

Manchester United had a huge slice of luck leading up to their goal. Jorginho failed to control the ball at the halfway line following Alex Telles' clearance. This allowed Jadon Sancho to race through on goal and calmly slot the ball past Edouard Mendy for the game's opener.

Chelsea boss Tuchel was asked about the mistake. He said:

"It’s very unusual, a mistake like this and to concede a goal like this for us in general, and especially with Jorgi. I think he misjudged the situation and he was heavily disturbed from the lights so he did not see the ball in the end. But it takes a lot of courage and personality to not be affected during the match, to have the courage to take the penalty for the equaliser in a crucial moment. I’m very happy that he did it."

𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙨🇾🇪 @UTDNicolass Brilliant set up for Sancho by Jorginho, I can finally see why he is nominated for the Ballon dO’r Brilliant set up for Sancho by Jorginho, I can finally see why he is nominated for the Ballon dO’r https://t.co/WyurqcpNs9

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in their next Premier League encounter against Watford, while Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee