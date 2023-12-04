"It's hard for me, I admit" - Jude Bellingham on the off-field aspect where he has 'disappointed' Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Despite his blazing start to the season, Jude Bellingham believes he has 'disappointed' Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti by not learning the Spanish language.

Ancelotti would barely have any complaints about Bellingham's on-field displays. He has registered 15 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions since signing for Real Madrid for €103 million in the summer.

However, the English superstar believes he is slacking when it comes to getting accustomed to the local language. Praising Ancelotti, the 20-year-old told Italian outlet Tuttosport:

"I work hard, a real commitment to improve myself, but the credit goes to Mr Ancelotti, who found the right position for me and gave me more freedom on the pitch.

"So now I'm flying. "But I know that I'm disappointing him in one aspect. I just don't speak Spanish yet. I'm sorry, but I've encountered unexpected obstacles with this language. It's hard for me, I admit. Anyway, I promise to give it my all, guaranteed."

Born in Stourbridge, Bellingham spent the entirety of his professional career in Birmingham before making the switch to Borussia Dortmund. He spent three years in Germany before joining Real Madrid on a six-year contract.

What Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has said about learning Spanish

Jude Bellingham's lack of proficiency in the Spanish language doesn't seem to be because of a lack of trying.

The Englishman self-admittedly studied the language until year nine and started with his Spanish lessons almost immediately after joining the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. He said back in July (h/t GOAL):

"I have got it on my phone, I've got a good little streak going at the minute. It's nine days since I started taking it properly seriously. It is one of those things where you hear it and you start to pick up little things and you see it on TV with interviews of other players, so it comes a bit more naturally than you think.

"It is a lot easier than trying to learn German at least. I did Spanish at school up to year 9, obviously, in hindsight, I would have carried it on."

Bellingham won the Golden Boy award in November and seems destined to become one of Real Madrid's all-time greats if he continues to perform at this rate. Meanwhile, if he wants to impress Carlo Ancelotti with his Spanish-speaking skills, then he may have to hurry.

The Italian tactician is heavily linked with a move to Brazil as the national team's head coach at the end of the season.