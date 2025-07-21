  • home icon
  "It's hard for me to say, but I respect him" - Paul Pogba makes feelings clear about Kylian Mbappe winning 2025 Ballon d'Or 

“It’s hard for me to say, but I respect him” - Paul Pogba makes feelings clear about Kylian Mbappe winning 2025 Ballon d'Or 

By Bhargav
Modified Jul 21, 2025 05:13 GMT
Paul Pogba (left) and Kylian Mbappe - both pics GETTY
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared his thoughts about his compatriot Kylian Mbappe's 2025 Ballon d'Or credentials. The Frenchman enjoyed a standout debut season with Real Madrid but didn't win any silverware.

Since arriving on a free transfer last season after a prolific seven-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe had a slow start to life in the Spanish capital but finished with a flourish. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner registered nearly 50 goal contributions - 44 goals and five assists - in 59 outings across competitions.

That includes a La Liga-leading 31 strikes (and three assists) in 34 games to win the Pichichi award, but Los Blancos were beaten to the league title by their arch-rivals Barcelona, who also beat them in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana finals.

In the UEFA Champions League, Mbappe struck seven times in 14 games, but Madrid's title defence ended in the quarter-finals against Arsenal in a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

Nevertheless, Pogba reckons Mbappe is a strong Ballon d'Or candidate this year, saying (as per Kykyszn):

"Mbappe - They've been killing him and everything, but this guy is Pichichi and the top goalscorer in Europe. It's crazy ... respect"
Pogba added:

"Mbappe has been criticised for everything, but he's the Pichichi, top scorer in Europe. It's hard for me to say, but I respect him."
The Ballon d'Or contender had a chance to end the season with silverware but France lost to eventual champions Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on penalties despite the Frenchman scoring and assisting.

Les Bleus would finish third in the competition, scoring once and assisting the other in a 2-0 win over hosts Germany in the third-place play-off.

Milestones galore for Ballon d'Or contender Kylian Mbappe in debut season with Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe had a season to remember at the Santiago Bernabeu even though he only had the UEFA Super Cup to show in terms of silverware.

The 26-year-old broke Ivan Zamorano's (37 goals in 1992-93) for the most goals by a Madrid player in their debut campaign. He also broke compatriot Thierry Henry (30 goals for Arsenal in 2002-03) for most goals by a Frenchman in a top-five league.

With his Pichichi win, Mbappe is the first player to bag the prestigious award in seven straight seasons, with his first six coming while he was at the Parc des Princes.

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

Edited by Bhargav
