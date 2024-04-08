“It’s not only Harry Kane” - Gabriel Jesus names 6 Bayern Munich players Arsenal must keep ‘quiet’ to win Champions League tie

Arsenal star striker Gabriel Jesus has named six players the Gunners must keep quiet to win their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Mikel Arteta's side lock horns against Thomas Tuchel's men in the last-eight of the. The first leg of the highly anticipated clash will be played at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 9, while the second leg at the Allianz Arena will be on April 17.

Bayern have struggled this term and are 16 points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They enter the clash against the Gunners following a 1-0 league defeat at Heidenheim on April 6.

While Tuchel's team have struggled, Harry Kane has been brilliant. Since his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur, the England captain has scored 38 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 appearances across competitions. He has netted six goals and provided three assists in eight Champions League games.

Jesus, though, pointed out that apart from Kane, Bayern have other dangerous players in their ranks. Assessing the upcoming showdown, the Brazilian striker said in a recent press conference (via Metro):

"Everyone knows the quality of Harry Kane, for me, he is the best finisher in the world. So, it's great to play against this kind of player. Obviously, we want to keep him quiet in the game and win the game."

Jesus named five more Bayern players who could be dangerous for Arsenal:

"It's not only (Harry) Kane, but a lot of players like (Leroy) Sane, my old friend, (Jamal) Musiala, (Kingsley) Coman, (Thomas) Muller, what a player, so it's a lot! (Serge) Gnabry. They have quality players there."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on handling Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane

During his stint in English football, Harry Kane boasted an impressive record against Arsenal. He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists against the Gunners.

Arteta, though, said that Bayern have other quality players in their ranks apart from Kane. Ahead of the Bayern game, the Spaniard said (via football.london):

"It's not only him. We know individual qualities of all players we have. The best thing to do is to do what we do collectvely."

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race, and their recent form is contrasting to Bayern's. However, in a two-legged tie, a quality outfit like the Bavarians can never be taken lightly.

