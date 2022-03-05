"It's heartbreaking news for Liverpool fans" - Paddy Kenny reacts to update ahead of West Ham clash

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has insisted that it is 'heartbreaking news' for Liverpool fans that Jurgen Klopp plans to quit the club in two years’ time.

The German mastermind opened up on his plans to part ways with the Merseyside giants at the end of his current deal while addressing the media ahead of the West Ham United game.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2024. Paddy Kenny claims it will be heartbreaking for millions of Liverpool fans across the globe to see Klopp leave the club.

The 43-year-old believes that the German is irreplaceable and is one of the best managers in the world, if not the best. The former Republic of Ireland keeper told Football Insider:

“He is pretty much irreplaceable. Apart from being one of the best managers in the world and maybe even the best. His love and enthusiasm for Liverpool stands out like a beacon."

Friday Nights Chippy Night ( TheHoodedClaw) @ArlArse666



Rush left and came back again.



managers came and went and then no league titles.



great players like Gerrard,fowler, Owen,Suarez and Torres came and went and then this fella arrived.



Jürgen Norbert Klopp



enjoy him while we have him



#LFC Keegan left and then Dalglish came.Rush left and came back again.managers came and went and then no league titles.great players like Gerrard,fowler, Owen,Suarez and Torres came and went and then this fella arrived.Jürgen Norbert Kloppenjoy him while we have him Keegan left and then Dalglish came. Rush left and came back again.managers came and went and then no league titles.great players like Gerrard,fowler, Owen,Suarez and Torres came and went and then this fella arrived. Jürgen Norbert Kloppenjoy him while we have him#LFC https://t.co/xpHSvslwTW

Kenny has highlighted the fact that Klopp is not only loved by Liverpool fans and players but is even admired by the neutrals. The 43-year-old understands that it would be devastating for the Anfield faithful to see Klopp depart. However, he urged them to enjoy Klopp while he is at the club. Kenny added:

“The players love him, the fans love him and even neutrals love him. It’s heartbreaking news for Liverpool fans that he intends to leave in two years, devastating for them. They should enjoy him while he’s still there.”

Klopp initially planned to spend seven years in charge of the Premier League giants just like he did at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Reds' Champions League triumph in 2019 convinced him to sign a new deal. It seems that the Merseysiders now have to eventually look for a capable successor for the irreplaceable manager.

Jurgen Klopp has fulfilled his promise at Liverpool

When Klopp took charge of the Reds in October of 2015, the club was in complete disarray. However, the German promised to turn the fans from 'doubters to believers' and he has certainly fulfilled his promise.

Over the years, the German has transformed the Reds into one of the most feared clubs in Europe. Under Klopp's tutelage, the English giants have won a total of five trophies, including their sixth Champions League and the much-coveted Premier League title.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on his and the clubs future:



"I could book last minute – let me say it like this – that’s not the problem. The plan is in the moment to carry on until 2024. The things will be good, will be fine, even whenever it will be after I leave." Jurgen Klopp on his and the clubs future:"I could book last minute – let me say it like this – that’s not the problem. The plan is in the moment to carry on until 2024. The things will be good, will be fine, even whenever it will be after I leave." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on his and the clubs future:"I could book last minute – let me say it like this – that’s not the problem. The plan is in the moment to carry on until 2024. The things will be good, will be fine, even whenever it will be after I leave." 🔴 https://t.co/LkzmppcMQP

Klopp's side have been worthy competitors for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in recent seasons. The foundation of the club certainly looks much stronger than it used to be.

It would be a monumental task for the Merseyside club to replace such a brilliant manager. However, they can be assured that Klopp will be leaving the club in the best possible position.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar