"It's a hell of a lot of money" - Graeme Souness warns Chelsea against completing 'gamble' signing

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has warned Chelsea following the west London outfit showing an interest in signing Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

As per reports from Sky Sports, the Blues have made an offer worth around £40 to £45 million for the Everton starlet. The report also claims that Toffees have no interest in selling the winger. Gordon had also attracted from both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United earlier this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side are still looking to test the resolve of the Toffees but Graeme Souness has expressed his doubts about the deal.

The former Liverpool midfielder has claimed that it will be a gamble from Chelsea's point of view if they spend £40 million on a player with such limited experience. Souness has advised the Blues to make a move for a proven goalscorer who could lead their attack. He told talkSPORT:

“It’s a hell of a lot of money for a 21-year-old who’s played 50-odd games. I think the young man is promising but when you’re spending £40 million on someone who might not be a player, it’s a big gamble."

“I think Chelsea’s needs are in another area, I think they need to get an out-and-out goalscorer through the middle, someone who’s going to put them away for fun."

Souness has claimed that the Blues have a pretty strong squad but lack a genuine goal-scoring outlet. He added:

“I can’t see the sense of it for Chelsea, I don’t think he’s going to come in and be an impact for where they want to be, it’s a gamble. I think where Chelsea are now, I look at their bench I look at their starting eleven, they’re in good shape, but for one area, a major goalscorer.”

Can Anthony Gordon solve Chelsea's attacking problems?

Gordon is predominantly a winger who can play on either flank. However, Frank Lampard has used him as a number nine so far this season in the first two games.

The England U21 international boasts phenomenal pace and likes to take on defenders but he has not particularly impressed with his goalscoring thus far. The winger only became a regular for the Toffees last season and has only played 51 Premier League games till date.

The west London club have let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan to Inter Milan while Timo Werner has also made the move back to RB Leipzig permanently. Bringing in a reliable goalscorer will be a top priority for Tuchel at the moment.

