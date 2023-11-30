"It's not only because of him" - Bruno Fernandes defends Manchester United teammate, urges everyone to take responsibility after 3-3 draw

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has defended goalkeeper Andre Onana amidst massive criticism after their 3-3 draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday, November 29.

The Red Devils were held to a 3-3 draw despite leading by two goals twice in their UEFA Champions League group-stage clash at RAMS Park. Alejandro Garnacho (11') and Bruno Fernandes (18') put United 2-0 ahead with emphatic individual strikes.

Hakim Ziyech then made it 2-1 in the 29th minute after his direct freekick left Onana wrong-footed. Scott McTominay scored in the 55th minute via a clinical Manchester United move. Ziyech, however, again reduced the deficit as his direct freekick was spilled into the goal by Onana in the 62nd minute.

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu equalised for Galatasaray in the 71st minute. While he unleashed a powerful shot, Onana arguably should've been better positioned to protect his near post.

After the game, the Cameroonian goalkeeper came under immense criticism. However, Fernandes has defended him, saying that the poor result is the responsibility of the entire team and not just Onana. He said (via United Zone):

"Onana knows how to manage these moments, it has happened in the past already. It happens. He knows he needs to do better as every one of us needed to do better for us to leave here with a good result.

"It's not only because of him that we leave with a bad result, but every one should be accountable for their responsibilities. I take my responsibility, we have to get better."

Onana arrived at Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer for €51 million and has had a tough time at Old Trafford. He has kept seven clean sheets and conceded 33 goals in 20 games across competitions this season.

How can Manchester United qualify for Champions League Round of 16?

Manchester United find themselves in a precarious position in their UEFA Champions League group. They sit at the bottom with just one win in five games and stare at the possibility of elimination.

The Red Devils can still qualify for the knockout stages though. If they beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in their final group-stage game on December 12 and Galatasaray draw against Copenhagen, United will finish second.

Manchester United can also reach the UEFA Europa League by finishing third in the group. They will need to beat or draw against Bayern in their game and hope the clash between Galatasaray and Copenhagen doesn't end in a draw. They can then finish third on goal difference or goals scored.