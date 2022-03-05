“It’s not down to him” – Peter Schmeichel claims it is ‘difficult to put any blame’ on Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United struggle

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes Cristiano Ronaldo's recent slump is down to his teammates.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just once in his last ten games across competitions for United. However, he remains the top scorer for the club this season, netting 15 times across competitions.

Schmeichel said that Ronaldo is the one trying the most to make things happen, but needs the support of his teammates to score goals. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via the Manchester Evening News), the legendary goalkeeper said:

“We’re kind of seeing at the moment that Cristiano is a human being. I really find it difficult to put any blame on his shoulders. He is trying and trying, and he’s trying to build up the other players. When you’re at the games, you can see how much he’s trying to help everyone. But he’s a striker, and a striker needs to be in the striker’s position."

Schmeichel added:

“If you create a chance, and it’s a great cross in, or it’s an opportunity to put a pass in, and the striker’s not there, you will not get the chance. It’s very, very simple. Therefore, he needs to be disciplined and stay up there. That can at times look like Cristiano’s not in the game, and it’s not down to him. It’s the team that needs to bring the play up to him.”

Despite Ronaldo's recent dip in form, United are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils last lost a league game in early January, which was against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, they have drawn four games in this period, including a goalless stalemate against Watford at Old Trafford last weekend. Ralf Rangnick's side remain fourth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 47 points from 27 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for Manchester United against Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack when United travel to the Etihad Stadium to face their cross-town rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against the league leaders earlier this season.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo was reportedly close to signing for City last summer. However, United swooped in to bring the 37-year-old forward back to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five goals and two assists against City, while representing Manchester United and Real Madrid.

