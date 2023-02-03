“It’s my home” - PSG superstar Lionel Messi confirms he’ll return to Barcelona when he finishes his career

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has expressed his intention to return to his roots in Barcelona once he retires from professional football.

The playmaker, who led the Argentina national team to a World Cup trophy, is widely regarded as one of Barcelona's greatest footballers of all time.

Although Messi currently plies his professional trade at PSG, he revealed to Olé (via Albiceleste Talk) that he would return to the city where he is idolized:

"When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home."

Having come through the ranks of the prestigious La Masia academy, Messi spent 17 years of his illustrious career, from 2004 to 2021, in Barcelona. During this time, he donned the iconic Blaugrana shirt an incredible 520 times, scoring a record-breaking 474 goals.

The PSG superstar reiterated his intention to return to the famed Catalan city when discussing Argentina's triumph at the World Cup. When asked if he kept anything from the final game against France, Messi answered affirmatively, revealing that he kept his prized memories in Spain:

"I have everything, I have everything. The boots, the shirts, the cape. It's all there on the property, Marito (the historic kitman) and Juan Cruz kept it all for me. And now in March I'm going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories. I don't remember, I was thinking, if I changed the boots before the final. The final ones are also there."

Despite Barca's decision to let Lionel Messi join PSG on a free transfer due to financial constraints, speculation has been rife that he could return to his former club. This speculation has been fuelled by current Barca president Joan Laporta, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to bring the star forward back to the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi yet to agree on PSG contract extension amidst rumors of Barcelona return

Lionel Messi currently plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi's PSG future remains uncertain, with speculations about his possible return to the Catalan club continuing to swirl. Despite Joan Laporta expressing his wish for Messi to return, the Argentine star has not given any public indication regarding where he will play next season.

The forward has been linked to a possible move back to his former club, Newell's Old Boys, where he began his professional career. However, Barcelona's coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly preparing for the possibility of Messi's return to the Camp Nou.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Xavi believes that Messi's return would bring many advantages to the team and he is confident that the 35-year-old will quickly adjust to the team's playing style.

