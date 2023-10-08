"It’s a horrible ball to deal with" - Theo Walcott blames Liverpool star for error leading to Brighton's opening goal in 2-2 draw

Former Arsenal striker Theo Walcott reckons Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was responsible for Brighton & Hove Albion's opener in the Premier League on Sunday, October 8.

In an entertaining clash at the Amex, the Seagulls went ahead after 20 minutes through Simon Adingra. The Cote d'Ivoire winger capitalised on a poor pass by Van Dijk to Alexis Mac Alister with no imminent danger in sight.

After nullifying a Brighton attack, Alisson played the ball out to Van Dijk. The Dutchman opted to play a risky pass to Mac Alister, who was swarmed by three Brighton players.

The former Brighton man lost possession, and Adingra beat Alisson, who had come out to central defense to maintain the back four after Trent Alexander-Arnold had moved upfield. The Brazilian failed to return to goal on time, and the Reds conceded a fairly avoidable goal.

Walcott said that Van Dijk is to blame for the Brighton opener for playing the ball out to a teammate outnumbered by the opposition (via Mirror):

"What I like about this goal is they are all waiting for the trap, they are trying to trap Liverpool. They have all got triggers for certain areas of the pitch.

"But, as a player, I have been in that position where Mac Allister is, and it’s a horrible ball to deal with, and I feel as though Van Dijk recognised that he does not want it."

The Reds equalised through Mohamed Salah in the 40th minute before the Egyptian fired them into the lead on the cusp of half-time. However, Lewis Dunk pegged back the visitors with a 78th-minute equaliser.

With 17 points from eight games, Jurgen Klopp's side remain third in the standings but will drop to fourth if fourth-placed Arsenal do not lose to Manchester City.

"I think it's the right result" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

With the draw at Brighton, Liverpool have now failed to win two straight league games. Last weekend, Klopp's side fell to a controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite overturning an early deficit at the Amex, the Reds looked good to return to winning ways in the league, as they led with 12 minutes remaining. However, they conceded a late equaliser.

Nevertheless, Klopp is not too unhappy with the result, reckoning it's a 'fair' result. The German told Sky Sports (as per BBC) that the Reds had chances to kill off the game but for their profligate finishing:

"I think it is the right result, to be honest. Of course after giving the 1-0 away, with all the quality Brighton have, they didn't do a lot. We served the goal on a plate pretty much. Second half, we should have scored maybe the third one, with two big chances. But then we lost too many one-v-ones."

Klopp's side return to league action at home to Everton on October 21 after the international break.