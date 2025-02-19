"It’s a huge week in the title race" - Paul Merson believes next 2 Liverpool fixtures could ‘virtually’ seal the PL title race

Pundit Paul Merson has claimed that the outcome of the Premier League title race will be determined in Liverpool's upcoming two fixtures. He believes a win and a draw will put the Reds comfortably as favorites.

Ad

Arne Slot's side sit at the summit of the league table with a healthy seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal. The Merseysiders are in pole position to lift their first Premier League title of the Slot era this term. They are set to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday, February 19. They will then travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City on Sunday, February 23.

Merson insists that the Reds could seal the title soon if they secure at least four points from their next two games. The former Arsenal midfielder said on Sky Sports (via Empire of the Kop):

Ad

Trending

"For me, the Premier League title race will be defined in the next two games for Liverpool. They will define whether they win the league comfortably or whether it goes right down to the wire."

"Trips to Villa Park and the Etihad are never easy and if they come away with a point or a couple of points, I think it would be game on. But if they got four points from the next two games I think that would virtually be it in terms of the title.”

Ad

"Two draws in these games wouldn’t be the worst results during a season but two points would give Arsenal the chance to close to three, and that’s nothing; but four points for Liverpool and then it would have to be a massive collapse for them not to win it. It’s a huge week in the title race."

Ad

Following their Manchester City clash, the Reds will face Newcastle United at Anfield on February 26.

Paul Merson names two Liverpool stars who've been 'so key for the club' this season

Paul Merson has heaped praise on Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. The pundit insists that the pair have been instrumental for the Merseysiders this season.

Ad

Van Dijk and Salah have established themselves as one of, if not, the best players in the world in their respective positions at Anfield. The duo have played marquee roles in the Reds' success over the years and remain stalwart figures for the club this term.

Van Dijk has helped his side concede the second least number of goals (24) behind Arsenal (22) in the league this season. Meanwhile, Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 19 assists in 36 games across competitions. It has been an extraordinary campaign that places him in strong contention for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Ad

Speaking about how integral they are to Slot's side, Merson said:

“Van Dijk, he’s a Rolls-Royce player. Whoever plays next to him, he makes them a better player. He’s so crucial to that defence."

“Then there’s Salah. Salah is Salah. There is no-one like Salah. They are both a must to keep playing week in, week out for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been so key for Liverpool. They have to stay fit. They have played virtually every minute so far this season."

However, both superstars' contracts with Liverpool expires in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback