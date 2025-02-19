"Whoever plays next to him, he makes them a better player" - Paul Merson heaps praise on 'Rolls-Royce' Liverpool star

Pundit Paul Merson has hailed Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk as a 'Rolls-Royce player'. The former Arsenal striker has insisted that the Dutchman is so good that whoever plays alongside him also looks impressive.

Merson has highlighted how crucial the duo of Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been for Arne Slot's side this season. He heaped praise on the duo for their exceptional fitness and availability throughout the season. The pundit told Sky Sports, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Van Dijk, he’s a Rolls-Royce player. Whoever plays next to him, he makes them a better player. He’s so crucial to that defence."

The former Arsenal striker added:

“Then there’s Salah. Salah is Salah. There is no-one like Salah. They are both a must to keep playing week in, week out for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been so key for Liverpool. They have to stay fit. They have played virtually every minute so far this season."

Virgil van Dijk has been immense for Liverpool since arriving in a reported £75 million deal from Southampton in January 2018. He elevated their defence to a whole another level and has also shown incredible leadership.

The Netherlands international defender has made 304 appearances for the Merseyside giants, helping them win eight trophies. He has been almost ever-present for the Premier League leaders this season making 34 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool identify three potential replacements for star attacker: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked three players as potential replacements for Darwin Nunez. As reported by Rudy Galetti via Tribal Football, they have set their sights on Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram alongside Premier League stars Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins.

Nunez was heavily linked with an exit from Anfield in January and was reportedly close to agreeing on a move to Saudi Arabia. The Reds reportedly plan to offload the Uruguay international this summer who has been underwhelming since his reported £85 million move from Benfica in 2022.

Nunez has scored just 39 goals and provided 22 assists in 130 appearances for the Anfield-based club. Arne Slot's primary target is reportedly Marcus Thuram who has done incredibly well since joining Inter Milan in 2023.

The Frenchman is thought to have a release clause of €85 million in his deal with the Nerazzurri. He has 29 goals and 21 assists in 79 appearances for the Serie A giants.

