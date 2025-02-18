Liverpool identify 3 potential replacements for 25-year-old attacker including €85 million Serie A ace: Reports

Liverpool have identified three potential replacements for 25-year-old attacker Darwin Nunez, who could be on the verge of an exit from Anfield, as per reports. One of these replacements is said to be Marcus Thuram, who is reportedly valued at €85 million by his club.

Nunez's future at the club is currently uncertain. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, and his performances have not particularly driven confidence that it might be renewed. He has scored just four goals and provided just two assists in 20 league appearances this season, a far cry from his 11 goals and eight assists in 36 last season.

There are already rumors that Liverpool may look to cash in on the former Benfica striker in the coming transfer window, rather than lose him for free next year. According to Rudy Galetti (via Tribal Football), they have marked Marcus Thuram on their shortlist as Nunez's replacement, despite his massive release clause of €85 million.

Thuram has already scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 25 Serie A games with Inter, making him a quality option in attack for the Reds. Another name on their shortlist is Premier League striker Alexander Isak, and their interest in him is unsurprising. He has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 23 league games for Newcastle United and has proven himself in England.

Finally, Ollie Watkins is the third player on Liverpool's shortlist. The Aston Villa forward has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 25 Premier League games this season. The Reds also have a backup plan for Wolfsburg talent Mohamed Amoura, if they are unable to sign any of the first three targets.

Liverpool head coach reveals injury blows ahead of Aston Villa clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed the injury blows the Reds are facing ahead of their clash against Aston Villa this midweek (February 19). Both sides will face off in the Premier League at Villa Park.

In his pre-match press conference, Slot explained that Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez would be unavailable while admitting that the latter would be out for a long time. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Cody and Joe are unavailable for tomorrow. Cody is close to being back and Joe will be out quite a long while with a hamstring injury."

"It was a big blow for us and for him. He tried to do everything to be with the team and worked hard, then first game back he makes a sprint and now he's out for a while. It's very hard for a player at any point of season especially now," Slot added.

The Anfield giants are currently leading the Premier League table by seven points. If they win at Villa Park, they can increase the gap to ten points.

