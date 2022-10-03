“It’s how I felt when he left me out of the 86 World Cup squad. Long may it continue” – Ex-player brutally trolls Sir Alex Ferguson as he watches Manchester United get hammered in derby

David Speedie aimed a dig at Sir Alex Ferguson following Manchester United's 6-3 defeat against Manchester City.

The Red Devils found themselves 4-0 down before half-time following a stunning display from the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium. After Phil Foden poked home his second and City's fourth goal, the camera cut to a disconsolate looking Ferguson in the stands.

The legendary Scottish boss led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles during his 27 year spell in charge, but the tide has turned in Manchester since his departure.

Ferguson was also in charge of Scotland's 1986 World Cup campaign in Mexico, before taking the Red Devils job in November that year. He left Speedie out of the squad, despite the striker being in excellent form for Chelsea that year.

When the camera cut to the 80-year-old, Speedie showed no mercy on Twitter as he posted:

"It’s how I felt when he left me out of the 86 World Cup squad. Long may it continue."

Scotland failed to make it out of the group stage in Mexico and Ferguson resigned shortly after. Speedie clearly holds a grudge against his former gaffer, with his tweet attracting plenty of attention from angry Manchester United supporters.

Speedie continued to provoke Manchester United fans, suggesting that most of their fanbase only started supporting them from 1992, when their dominance of English football began.

Roy Keane furious with 'embarrasing' Manchester United players following derby day thrashing

Erik ten Hag's side found themselves 4-0 down at half-time for the second time this season as they were torn to shreds by Pep Guardiola's side. United also conceded four goals in the first half against Brentford earlier this season.

Following the game, former United captain Keane was clearly furious with his team's display. He told Sky Sports:

"Man City were magnificent. Watching Man City, it is a pleasure. Watching them live, they are one of the best teams I've ever seen.

"But Man United, a huge setback for them. We were giving them a little bit of praise over the last few weeks, but this is a huge step back."

Keane continued:

"4-0 down at half-time, they were 4-0 down at Brentford, and the performance in the second half, it's no good, even as consolation. They scored a few goals, the game's over.

"There's nothing for Man United to take out of this game. From the players' point of view, they really should be embarrassed. You can't go in at half-time 4-0 down in a derby game, it's hugely embarrassing."

