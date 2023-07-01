"It's not what I have in mind" - Barcelona star shuts down rumours linking him with a move to PSG

Barcelona's youthful sensation Pedri has firmly shut the door on rumours tying him to a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With Barca navigating through challenging financial waters, the young prodigy has rapidly emerged as a beacon of hope, carving out a niche for himself as one of Europe's most promising talents.

Recent rumours had suggested the Parisians were preparing to lure Pedri away from Barca. Anticipation was also heightened with the expected appointment of former Blaugrana and Spain boss Luis Enrique at the helm of the Ligue 1 giants.

During an interview with Teledeporte via SPORT, Pedri was queried about a potential move to PSG. Notably, he would have the possibility of reuniting with his former Spanish national team coach in the City of Lights. However, Pedri debunked the rumour, revealing that he did not foresee a stint with the Parisians in his immediate future:

“It’s not what I have in mind. I don’t know if Luis Enrique is going to sign players or not. In any case, I’m sure he would be a good coach for PSG.”

As reported by Victor Malo (via Barca Universal), the Catalonian powerhouse reportedly rebuffed a staggering €100 million offer from PSG for Pedri. The financially stricken club, struggling with a pressing need to generate funds through player sales, refused the offer and laughed it off.

Barcelona set their sights on Valladolid prodigy Ivan Fresneda

Barcelona are reportedly mulling over a €20 million summer swoop for Ivan Fresneda, as per El Nacional. The move is indicative of their attempts to strike a balance between prudent fiscal management and squad reinforcement.

The teenager has successfully garnered attention from elite clubs around Europe, having impressed with 24 appearances in all competitions this past season. His bright potential is a compelling proposition for Barcelona, and it is further sweetened by a price tag significantly less daunting than the original €35 million Valladolid had requested.

Now, as they grapple with the reality of second-tier football, Valladolid may find themselves willing to offload their rising star at a more budget-friendly cost. This could provide an opportunity for the debt-stricken Catalan giants to secure the services of the vibrant talent for just €20 million this summer.

It will also be a solid chance for the 18-year-old to return to the Spanish top tier and potentially make a name for himself at the legendary Camp Nou.

