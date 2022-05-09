“It’s imperative” – Micah Richards points to Cristiano Ronaldo example while offering Mohamed Salah contract advice to Liverpool

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has used Cristiano Ronaldo as an example to describe Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Salah rejected a new deal from Liverpool at the end of last year due to disagreements over wages. Since then, there has been huge speculation over the Egyptian winger's future at Anfield. HIs contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023 and many have touted the 29-year-old to depart the Premier League giants.

However, Richards has urged Liverpool to tie the prolific forward down to a new deal following yet another stellar season. Salah sits atop the goalscoring charts in the Premier League (22) and also the assists charts (13).

Richards said (via BBC Sport):

“He might not have the best of games but he always gets a chance. It's imperative that Liverpool sign his contract. I'm not one of those people that says give him what he wants but you have to, because he can score at any moment."

One of Salah's rivals in the top scorer charts this season has been Ronaldo. The Portuguese star rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer. Although he is now 37, he has been the Red Devils' main man, hitting 18 goals in the league.

Richards alluded to this, saying:

"Look at Ronaldo, he's still scoring hat tricks and he's 37, so if you're 30 you can do it for another 4 years, definitely.”

Football Daily @footballdaily



and Jamie Redknapp agree that Mo Salah is the best player in Europe right now 🗣 "Messi and Ronaldo are a different level but right now Salah is the best footballer in Europe." @MicahRichards and Jamie Redknapp agree that Mo Salah is the best player in Europe right now 🗣 "Messi and Ronaldo are a different level but right now Salah is the best footballer in Europe."@MicahRichards and Jamie Redknapp agree that Mo Salah is the best player in Europe right now https://t.co/0Cj2awnkux

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring feats a perfect example for Liverpool to look at keeping Mohamed Salah

Despite United's woeful campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has been at his best

Manchester United have been a huge disappointment this season. They have exited all cup competitions and will finish outside the Premier League top four.

However, one positive in a woeful season for the Red Devils has been the form of their Portuguese striker, who continues to turn back the years. Even at the age of 37 he has dominated defenses on numerous occasions. Had he been lining up in a team more capable of putting up a challenge, he would probably have an even better goalscoring record.

Salah has used Ronaldo and others in the latter stages of their career as examples as to how he believes he can still have an impact in his 30s.

He told FourFourTwo:

“Now you can see that with players – all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”

Premier League @premierleague



Will Son Heung-min catch Mohamed Salah and claim the prize?



#PL The race for the @Castrol Golden Boot is onWill Son Heung-min catch Mohamed Salah and claim the prize? The race for the @Castrol Golden Boot is on ⭐Will Son Heung-min catch Mohamed Salah and claim the prize? #PL https://t.co/gyJTCbKmXJ

Salah and Liverpool are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple this season, having already won the Carabao Cup. They have also reached both the FA Cup final against Chelsea and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 14 and May 28 respectively.

Liverpool are also alive in the Premier League but suffered a setback against Tottenham Hotspur on May 8 as they drew 1-1 at Anfield. They now sit three points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Edited by Aditya Singh