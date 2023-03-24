"It's so important to have him here" – Gabriel Martinelli names Arsenal teammate as one of the best people he's ever met

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has said that Gabriel Jesus is one of the best people he has met during his career.

Jesus, 25, moved to Arsenal from Manchester City in a £45 million move last summer. After helping the Cityzens win 11 trophies during his five-and-a-half year stint, he's now a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's side in their title charge.

A right-footed centre-forward blessed with dribbling and shooting, the 59-cap Brazil international was sidelined for four months after injuring his right knee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. During that time, the Gunners filmed a mini-series documenting the striker's rehabilitation.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus.



A documentary series in partnership with Coming soon...Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus.A documentary series in partnership with @adidasfootball Coming soon...Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus.A documentary series in partnership with @adidasfootball. https://t.co/XYqWZXoYBm

In the Come Back Stronger documentary, Martinelli was filmed heaping praise on Jesus' leadership ability during his injury recovery. He said:

"In this month that he was out, he was always talking to me and with the other boys, trying to help us during training sessions. And as I said, that's who he is, and he's a lovely person who always tries to help everyone. It's so important to have him here at the club."

Naming Jesus as one of the nicest people ever, Martinelli continued:

"I knew from the beginning, but when he came, I realised that he's a great guy, a great player. I've said it many times, on and off the pitch, he is one of the best people that I've met in football."

Jesus, who has a deal till June 2027 at the Emirates, returned to action earlier this month during Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win at Fulham. He has scored five goals and laid out seven assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season.

Leandro Trossard confident of Arsenal's title charge

Speaking at a national team press conference, Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard shared his thoughts on settling in at his new club and their Premier League title charge this season. He said:

"It was a very busy and weird period for me, but I'm very happy that I have been able to join Arsenal. I think it's been a great step for me. We all know how difficult it is to win the league, looking at Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years, but I think we have a great squad and that we have proven time and time again that we're doing well. There are 10 matches left; we'll see where we end up."

The Gunners will next host relegation-threatened Leeds United in the Premier League at home on April 1.

Poll : 0 votes