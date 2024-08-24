"It's not important that I like it" - Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Liverpool under Arne Slot after watching Reds' opening game against Ipswich

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered his thoughts on the Reds' style of play under his successor Arne Slot. The German tactician became a fan-favorite at Anfield during his nine-year stint at the Merseyside club.

Liverpool fans were taken aback when Klopp announced his decision to step down from the Anfield hot-seat. The former Borussia Dortmund manager insisted that he felt burnt out with the demands of the job.

The Merseyside giants named Arne Slot as the successor to Klopp who has made a strong initial impression at the club. Following a solid pre-season, the Reds started their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town last weekend.

Trending

On being asked his views on Slot, Klopp has revealed that he is a fan of the Dutchman's style of play. He backed the former Feyenoord manager to do well at Anfield.

Klopp told ESPN Netherlands, as quoted by The Kop Times:

“I like his football a lot [how he] played it with, with [Feyenoord], so that’s really good. I saw the Sevilla game, the preseason friendly at Anfield — big parts of it were really good. And the league game [against Ipswich], the second half was obviously really good."

Klopp added:

"But it’s not important that I like it, you can see he is a very good coach and the team, I know now better than most, is a really good squad, is a really good team. So it’ll work out really well.”

Klopp won eight trophies during his nine-year stint at Anfield and managed the Reds in a total of 489 games. He won 304 games, drew 100 and lost 85 fixtures, registering 2.07 points per match.

Arne Slot is yet to make a single addition to the Liverpool squad he inherited from Klopp in the summer. However, he has insisted time and again that he is more than happy with the quality of the side he has at his disposal.

Journalist provides huge update on star player's future at Liverpool

Liverpool have received a major boost in their hopes of keeping star defender Virgil van Dijk beyond next summer. Reliable journalist David Lynch, who is close to the Merseyside giants, has claimed that the Reds skipper wants to stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk's future has been subject to speculations with the Dutchman having entered the final year of his contract. However, Lynch has insisted that the 33-year-old is keen on continuing his career at the club.

The journalist said on his YouTube channel:

"He has made clear to us, every time I speak to him behind the scenes, he really really wants to stay at Liverpool, so the desire's there on his part."

Van Dijk has been key to what Liverpool have achieved over the last few years following his £75 million move from Southampton in January 2022. He has made 271 appearances for the Merseysiders and helped them secure eight trophies, including a Premier League and a Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback