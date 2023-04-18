"It's important as a lady to work for your own money" - Nigerian actress reacts to Achraf Hakimi saving fortunes from ex-wife Hiba Abouk

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk’s sensational divorce story, urging women to build their own wealth to save themselves from embarrassment.

According to Daily Sabah, Achraf Hakimi’s wife Hiba Abouk filed for divorce over the allegations of infidelity. Hiba’s decision came after the Moroccan international was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman at his Parisian residence. Investigations into the sexual assault are ongoing, with the defender insisting that he is innocent.

Hiba reportedly demanded half of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back’s net worth, only to find out that he did not have any property under his name. Hakimi has reportedly put all his assets in his mother’s name.

Controversial Nollywood personality Blessing has used Hiba Abouk’s divorce as an example to show why women should make their own fortune and not rely solely on their husbands.

On Instagram, Blessing wrote:

“Why it’s important as a lady to work for your own money, a man with money will be a plus and not a must.

“Shout out to all the hardworking women out there, don’t stop grinding.”

According to Daily Sabah, 80% of Hakimi’s PSG wage is transferred to his mother’s bank account. The former Real Madrid man is believed to be on a $15.9 million/year (gross) contract in Paris (via Bolavip).

Achraf Hakimi could receive half of Hiba Abouk’s properties

In a sensational turn of events, PSG footballer Achraf Hakimi could end up walking away with half of Hiba Abouk’s assets.

As per Wealth (via Inside Sport), Hakimi’s net worth is currently negligible as all of his assets are in his mother’s name. Officially being worse off than his former partner Hiba, Achrak can seek financial help from his former wife. It has been claimed that the court has ordered Hiba to give half of her $3 million net worth to her former partner.

Achraf tied the knot with Spanish actress Hiba, who is 12 years older than him, in 2020. The former couple has two children together, Amin and Naim.

According to PKB News, Achraf met Hiba in 2018, while he was still a Real Madrid player. The couple took their relationship public in 2019 before secretly getting married a year later. They had their first child in 2020 before being blessed with another baby boy in 2022.

