"It's important he makes the right choice" – Graham Potter opens up on Mason Mount's contract situation ahead of Chelsea vs Leicester

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has reacted to the contract situation surrounding highly-rated Blues midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international is among a couple of first-team Blues players whose long-term future at Chelsea is yet to be decided.

Mount's current contract with the Blues is expected to expire in the summer of 2024 and he is said to be in negotiations with the club's hierarchy.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen 🗣️ Potter on Mason Mount's contract. "My feelings for Mason are clear. I think he's a fantastic person, but sometimes these things happen. They are just complicated and it's best that I speak little about it and let both parties get on with it. I am not naive. It’s an important… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️ Potter on Mason Mount's contract. "My feelings for Mason are clear. I think he's a fantastic person, but sometimes these things happen. They are just complicated and it's best that I speak little about it and let both parties get on with it. I am not naive. It’s an important… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BqZ7kXIHIh

However, recent reports indicate that there seems to be a long way to go in terms of the player agreeing to extend his stay at the West London club.

There are also talks about Mount being sold by the Blues this summer should he fail to extend his contract, with Liverpool said to be a possible destination.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Blues has given his voice to Mount's current contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

He went further to reveal that he has spoken with the player several times and hopes he makes the right decision for his career. Potter said words:

"It's between the club and Mason. I've spoken to him several times about life in general. My feelings for Mason are clear and I think he's a fantastic person. But sometimes these things happen. It's complicated there and it's best I speak a little about it."

He continued:

"I'm not naive and I know it's an important contract for him. These things have to be right for him and his family and it's important he makes the right choice for him."

Mount has been among Chelsea's best performing players since breaking into the club's first-team during the 2019-2020 season.

Such has seen the 24-year-old English midfielder win the club's Player of the Year award in the last two seasons.

However, Mount has experienced an unusual dip in form this season, and has currently lost his place in the starting XI of Potter's team.

He has so far managed to score just three goals and registered a further three assists in 32 appearances for the Blues this season.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Mason Mount could be available as little as £50 million if he was to leave Chelsea. Mason Mount could be available as little as £50 million if he was to leave Chelsea. https://t.co/dO3QUGrTeK

It's left to be seen whether Mount will put pen to paper on a new deal at Chelsea or possibly leave for another club this summer.

Chelsea manager speaks on the importance of Mateo Kovacic in his team

Graham Potter has labeled Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic as an important member of his team after his recent string of performances.

Kovacic has captained the Blues in their last two games, of which they picked up crucial wins during those two encounters. Speaking about the Croatian, Potter said:

"He's been the captain in both games, which tells you how influential he is. He's determined, character, courage. He is an important player for us."

With the Blues' captain Azpilicueta out for the foreseeable future due to a head injury, will Potter continue with Kovacic as his on-field leader?

Poll : 0 votes