"It’s important to stay humble now" - Anthony Gordon reacts after Newcastle's 2-0 win over Arsenal in second leg of Carabao Cup S/F

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has sent a cheeky message to his teammates after their impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The Magpies booked their place in the final of the competition for a second time in three years after claiming a 4-0 aggregate win over the Gunners.

England international Gordon was very impressive for Eddie Howe's side as they picked up a deserved ticket to the final of the Carabao Cup. The 23-year-old was on the scoresheet for his side during the game, and had time afterwards to share a cheeky message.

Speaking to the media about the importance of the win, the forward appeared to aim a jibe at Arsenal by saying his team just needs to stay humble.

Trending

Expand Tweet

“It’s important to stay humble now”.

The former Everton man could be said to have made the comment to weigh in on clashes between their opponents Arsenal and Manchester City this season. City striker Erling Haaland famously told Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to stay humble after their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium back in September, sparking arguments online and offline.

Arsenal and Manchester City have delivered a very intense rivalry this season, and Gordon may have tapped into it after leading his side to an impressive victory. He scored his second goal in six Carabao Cup games this season to seal their second leg triumph.

Arsenal crash out of Carabao Cup after masterful Newcastle United display

Arsenal have been sent packing from the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James Park saw them lose 4-0 on aggregate to the Magpies. The Gunners had previously lost 2-0 in front of their fans back in January, and have missed out on a first Wembley trip of the season.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Arsenal needed to make headway early but almost found themselves behind inside the opening five minutes. Alexander Isak scored a brilliant goal but was denied by the VAR, as he was deemed to have been offside in the buildup.

The Magpies eventually found their goal in the 19th minute, and Isak was again heavily involved. The Swede knocked down a long ball to Anthony Gordon, who played the ball into space for the striker to hammer a shot goal wards. The attempt came off the frame of goal, but Jacob Murphy arrived in time to fire home.

Newcastle spurned a great opportunity inside four minutes of the second half as Gordon failed to take advantage of of poor defending, and failed to score into an empty goal. There was no such mistake in the 52nd minute when the forward received the ball from Fabian Schar, who did well to press high and win possession. Gordon slotted home smartly to give his side a comfortable lead and seal the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback