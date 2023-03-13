“It's a very important three points" - Oleksandr Zinchenko claims 3-0 win over Fulham was a 'perfect day' for Arsenal

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko hailed his side after the Gunners emphatically defeated Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on March 12.

Mikel Arteta's men continued their sensational run of form by picking up another important three points in their search for their first Premier League title in 19 years. Their victory ensured they remain at the top of the table with 66 points, five points ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal were at their very best yesterday as they ran riot against Fulham, who struggled without key midfielder Joao Palhinha and winger Willian.

The Gunners were denied the lead in the 16th minute when VAR ruled out Antonee Robinson's own goal due to Gabriel Martinelli being offside in the build-up.

They weren't denied five minutes later when Gabriel Magalhaes headed Leandro Trossard's corner into the back of the net. Martinelli doubled Arsenal's lead in the 26th minute with a downward header.

Trossard got a hat-trick of assists just before half-time when he teed up skipper Martin Odegaard, who struck the ball into the bottom corner. Arsenal held firm in the second half to pick up all three points.

Arsenal @Arsenal Winning on the road - together Winning on the road - together 👊 https://t.co/J2PxPrEcHa

Zinchenko, who started the game, was delighted with his team's performance and urged the Gunners to continue their momentum. He spoke to the club's media, saying:

“Fulham are a very good team. They've played well this season, especially at home. We knew that they are so dangerous so we obviously prepared quite well. I think our first-half performance was quite good. We controlled almost everything on and off the ball. It's a very important three points, a clean sheet. A perfect day for Gooners. Let's keep going.”

Arsenal @Arsenal



Oleksandr Zinchenko reflects on a perfect day after our victory away at Fulham Three goals, three points.Oleksandr Zinchenko reflects on a perfect day after our victory away at Fulham Three goals, three points.Oleksandr Zinchenko reflects on a perfect day after our victory away at Fulham 👇

Zinchenko has been a great signing for Arsenal this season. He joined from Manchester City last summer for a reported fee of £30 million. He has made the left-back position his own, with Arteta preferring the Ukrainian over the likes of Kieran Tierney.

Zinchenko has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Oleksandr Zinchenko thanks fans after winning his second consecutive Arsenal Player of the Month award.

Arsenal named the 26-year-old as their Player of the Month for February. The Gooners gave him 49% of the total vote, ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka.

Zinchenko had a stellar month as he scored an important goal in their 4-2 win against Aston Villa and started all their games. This was his second award in a row after winning it in January as well.

He thanked the fans in a Twitter clip:

“Thanks a lot for voting me Player of the Month again. I know that my teammates are going to kill me because they think that people who are voting for me, they don’t understand football. But anyway, forget about them! Let’s push together until the very, very end. Come on, Gunners!”

Arsenal @Arsenal (1) new message from your February Player of the Month (1) new message from your February Player of the Month 📥 (1) new message from your February Player of the Month https://t.co/3ohe7KOEql

Poll : 0 votes