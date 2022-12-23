"It's impossible" - Ex-Chelsea striker explains why Erling Haaland will never become the greatest footballer of all time

Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino has explained why Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will never become the greatest footballer of all time despite his amazing level of performance.

The Irishman, who represented Chelsea between 1992 and 1994, stated that the Norwegian can't become football's most iconic figure because he is unlikely to win the World Cup with his country.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Erling Haaland is probably not going to win the World Cup win Norway."



“If he scores 70 goals a season, I don’t even know if he’ll be considered the GOAT!”



“Not without being a World Champion!”



Tony Cascarino doesn’t see Haaland being the GOAT without a World Cup “Erling Haaland is probably not going to win the World Cup win Norway."“If he scores 70 goals a season, I don’t even know if he’ll be considered the GOAT!”“Not without being a World Champion!”Tony Cascarino doesn’t see Haaland being the GOAT without a World Cup ❌ “Erling Haaland is probably not going to win the World Cup win Norway."👀 “If he scores 70 goals a season, I don’t even know if he’ll be considered the GOAT!”🔥 “Not without being a World Champion!”Tony Cascarino doesn’t see Haaland being the GOAT without a World Cup 😳 https://t.co/eR2HA8MWjH

Speaking on Sports Breakfast (via talkSPORT), Cascarino said:

“Erling Haaland is probably not going to win the World Cup with Norway. He’s not. Unless he gets 70 goals a season every season, even then I don’t know if he’ll be classed as the greatest player of all time. I just don’t see it without being a world champion."

The Irishman went on to stress his point by citing Paris Saint-Germain maestro Lionel Messi as an example. He highlighted how despite all the Argentine did at club level, he was required to win the World Cup with Argentina before being acknowledged as football's finest.

Cascarino continued:

“Because put it this way, we’ve had to question Lionel Messi, ‘Is he the greatest ever?’ And think of what he’s done as a club player with Barcelona. If he can’t be deemed as No. 1, and some people make the argument, ‘No he’s not, [Diego] Maradona’s is in front of him,' or, 'Pele was in front of him.'"

"What has Erling Haaland… he cannot do it just at club level! It’s impossible for me in my mind, for you to be the GOAT, the best player ever, just on your club form.”

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Can Erling Haaland be considered as a GOAT even if he didn't go on to win the World Cup? 🤔 Can Erling Haaland be considered as a GOAT even if he didn't go on to win the World Cup? 🤔 🐐 https://t.co/AasAFlp7hg

It goes without saying that Lionel Messi has finally solidified his reputation as the greatest footballer in history by winning the only trophy that eluded him in his glittering career this year.

The Argentine made history as he fired his nation to the World Cup trophy against France in the final. The forward recorded seven goals and three assists to his name in the competition in Qatar.

Erling Haaland is back to business with Manchester City

Erling Haaland marked his return with a goal for Manchester City versus Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

The striker was forced to watch the World Cup from home after his nation failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar. However, he finally returned to action with an impressive display against Liverpool in the EFL Cup yesterday (22 December).

It took the Norwegian just 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet as fired the ball past Alisson after being fed by Kevin de Bruyne. He ended up making 15 touches and completing eight of his nine passes during the 73 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Manchester City came out on top in the match, beating Liverpool 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake scored the other two goals for the Cityzens while Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds.

Poll : 0 votes