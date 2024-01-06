"It's impossible" - Journalist reveals main reason why Jadon Sancho cannot join Borussia Dortmund permanently from Manchester United

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed why it would be impossible for Borussia Dortmund to permanently sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

The German giants are looking to bring back the English winger on loan till the end of the season (via Sky Sports). Before joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 on a reported £73 million deal, he made 137 appearances for Dortmund, bagging 50 goals and 64 assists across competitions.

However, Plettenberg has dismissed the possibility of the Bundesliga side securing an option to buy the player due to his high wages and the potential transfer fee, tweeting:

"Still not a done deal between #BVB & #MUFC. All involved parties hope Jadon #Sancho can fly to Marbella this weekend. Dortmund won't secure an option to buy for Sancho! It’s impossible! Confirmed!"

"Acquiring Sancho is simply not feasible, partly due to his salary & transfer fee. In the event of an agreement now, his return is planned for the summer."

A loan deal for the 23-year-old winger would seem reasonable, given that he has played just 76 minutes of Premier League football this year. Sancho was left out of the squad by Erik ten Hag for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal on September 3 due to his poor performances in training.

The attacker, though, hit back, claiming that to be untrue. Despite taking down the post, he hasn't reached a middle ground with Ten Hag and has not appeared for Manchester United since then.

Overall, Sancho has disappointed following his arrival at Old Trafford. He has scored 12 goals and assisted six in 82 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United in talks with Anthony Martial over contract extension

Anthony Martial

Manchester United are reportedly in conversation with striker Anthony Martial over a contract extension, manager Erik ten Hag said in a recent press conference.

The France international is seen as second-choice at Old Trafford to summer signing Rasmus Hojlund. He has started just five Premier League games this campaign, bagging a goal and an assist apiece.

Confirming that contract extension talkes are ongoing with the player, whose deal expires in six months, Ten Hag said (via Sky Sports):

"We are talking with Anthony Martial. It's an internal discussion between the club and the player."

The 28-year-old joined Manchester United from Monaco in the summer of 2015 for a reported €60 million. He has since scored 90 goals and assisted 55 in 317 appearances across competitions, winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League, among others.