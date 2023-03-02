“It’s impossible to do it on your own” – Casemiro picks out 5 Manchester United teammates for special praise while addressing sparkling form

Casemiro has heaped praise on his Manchester United teammates after securing the first trophy under Erik ten Hag. The Brazilian named Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen, Fred and Bruno Fernandes as the key reasons for the club's success.

Manchester United ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26) against Newcastle United. Casemiro scored in the final and has been getting most of the praise for helping turn things around at Old Trafford since his arrival last summer.

However, the Brazilian is not willing to accept all the credit for the success and has named five of his teammates who also deserve the same. Casemiro said on United Review:

"Every team has its own way of playing. It's true here I have a greater role in attack. The style of play here is different, the build-up play, the manager, the league, the club are all different. Every club has their own way of playing, the most important thing is adapting quickly, that's what I try to do."

The former Real Madrid star singled out Martinez, Varane, Eriksen, Fred and Fernandes for special praise:

"I'll say it again; it's impossible to do it on your own. There's the quality of my teammates. There's Licha (Lisandro Martinez) and (Raphael) Varane – high quality players. Christian (Eriksen) who I played alongside for a long time, another exceptional player. Fredinho (Fred) another excellent player, then there's Bruno (Fernandes) who plays a bit further forward, a world-class player."

Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United star Casemiro

Casemiro was signed by Manchester United for £70 million in the summer from Real Madrid. Pundits questioned the decision to bring in the 31-year-old, but he has been a vital part of the starting XI this season.

Casemiro @Casemiro A magical day at Wembley. We are the Champions! 🏽



#MUFC #CarabaoCup #EFL A magical day at Wembley. We are the Champions! ✨ A magical day at Wembley. We are the Champions! 👊🏽🔴#MUFC #CarabaoCup #EFL https://t.co/eAT1M86IEm

Manager Erik ten Hag is pleased with the midfielder's performances so far and said earlier this year:

"What I like is dynamic football with variations, with many positional switches so we have to make the opponent think so that we can take the benefit of it. Casemiro is magnificent in front of the back line, always taking good positions, in and out of position. And he can deal with the ball, he can give the right pass. So, he can accelerate the game, and if necessary, he can score."

The Red Devils face Liverpool on Sunday (March 5) in the Premier League.

