“It’s been an incredibly difficult time” - Liverpool legend Ian Rush reveals reason why he did not attend Diogo Jota’s funeral despite being invited

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has revealed that he could not attend Diogo Jota's funeral because he was caught up helping out with the funeral arrangements of his brother, Gerald. The Reds legend lost his brother just days before Jota's tragic accident.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, Rush confirmed that he was invited to the funeral of Jota in Portugal. However, he could not make it as it was a tough time for the Liverpool legend at home, but sent a message to the former Wolves star's family. He wrote (via Metro):

"Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. At Liverpool we have always regarded ourselves as one big family. Now one of our family has gone, so we all have to join together and help one another. The last few days have shown that. I was invited and intended to attend Diogo’s funeral, but my brother Gerald had passed away last week, I was in the middle of helping with Gerald’s funeral when the news broke about Diogo. It’s been an incredibly difficult time, and I just wasn’t able to make it."

Ad

Trending

"He hadn’t been well for a while, but like with Diogo, it hasn’t really sunk in yet. Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three wonderful children, his parents, and extended family are enduring an unimaginable loss. This heartbreaking accident claimed both Diogo and his brother, André Silva. We grieve deeply for them both."

Ad

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives on July 3 after they were involved in a car accident. The Liverpool star was on his way to England to start pre-season with the club and was traveling by road after he was advised against flying following his lung surgery.

Ian Rush pays tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Ian Rush paid tribute to Diogo Jota in his message on Instagram and hailed him as a great player who was a natural finisher. He added that the 28-year-old was a down-to-earth person and would be missed by everyone close to him. He wrote (via Metro):

Ad

"Diogo was a great player, probably the best natural finisher at the club. He always gave 100 percent. He would make a difference whether he started or came on as a substitute. He would never dominate the headlines and that was the same off the pitch. He was a real down-to-earth person, a real gent. He just got on with things. He will be sadly missed for the special person he was as much as for what he did on a football field for Liverpool and Portugal."

The Reds were supposed to start their pre-season training on Monday, July 7, but have postponed it now. They have given the players an extra day off, according to the LiverpoolEcho, and are set to play their first pre-season match before the Premier League season against Preston North End, scheduled for Sunday, July 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More