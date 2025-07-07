“It’s been an incredibly difficult time” - Liverpool legend Ian Rush reveals reason why he did not attend Diogo Jota’s funeral despite being invited

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has revealed that he could not attend Diogo Jota's funeral because he was caught up helping out with the funeral arrangements of his brother, Gerald. The Reds legend lost his brother just days before Jota's tragic accident.
Taking to Instagram, Rush confirmed that he was invited to the funeral of Jota in Portugal. However, he could not make it as it was a tough time for the Liverpool legend at home, but sent a message to the former Wolves star's family. He wrote (via Metro):
"Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. At Liverpool we have always regarded ourselves as one big family. Now one of our family has gone, so we all have to join together and help one another. The last few days have shown that. I was invited and intended to attend Diogo’s funeral, but my brother Gerald had passed away last week, I was in the middle of helping with Gerald’s funeral when the news broke about Diogo. It’s been an incredibly difficult time, and I just wasn’t able to make it."
"He hadn’t been well for a while, but like with Diogo, it hasn’t really sunk in yet. Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three wonderful children, his parents, and extended family are enduring an unimaginable loss. This heartbreaking accident claimed both Diogo and his brother, André Silva. We grieve deeply for them both."
Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives on July 3 after they were involved in a car accident. The Liverpool star was on his way to England to start pre-season with the club and was traveling by road after he was advised against flying following his lung surgery.
Ian Rush pays tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota
Ian Rush paid tribute to Diogo Jota in his message on Instagram and hailed him as a great player who was a natural finisher. He added that the 28-year-old was a down-to-earth person and would be missed by everyone close to him. He wrote (via Metro):
"Diogo was a great player, probably the best natural finisher at the club. He always gave 100 percent. He would make a difference whether he started or came on as a substitute. He would never dominate the headlines and that was the same off the pitch. He was a real down-to-earth person, a real gent. He just got on with things. He will be sadly missed for the special person he was as much as for what he did on a football field for Liverpool and Portugal."
The Reds were supposed to start their pre-season training on Monday, July 7, but have postponed it now. They have given the players an extra day off, according to the LiverpoolEcho, and are set to play their first pre-season match before the Premier League season against Preston North End, scheduled for Sunday, July 13.