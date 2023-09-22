“It’s insane what we want” – Manchester United podcaster explains why Red Devils are demanding too much from new signings 

A UK podcaster reckons Manchester United are asking too much of new signings to immediately adapt to life at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been in a poor run of form, losing three consecutive games. They were beaten 3-1 by both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in the league before losing 4-3 to Bayern Munich in Group A of the UEFA Champions League.

Erik ten Hag made plenty of alterations to his squad in the summer. Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon (loan), Jonny Evans, and Sofyan Amrabat (loan) all arrived at the club.

However, Manchester United's summer business is yet to result in success and many have questioned whether the right profile of players were signed.

UK podcaster Culturecams argues that Ten Hag's new signings may not improve the current situation. He also thinks that too many demands have been placed on them, telling DR Sports:

"I'm looking at the guys that are out with injury, do they change what's going on currently? They were there for the first two games and Wolves almost scored 10 goals. They're (new signings) not coming into a nice environment, a good chemistry team, they're instantly coming in and we're basically saying 'do it now!'

Ten Hag was without 10 first-team players for the loss to Bayern in Group A of the Champions League on Wednesday (September 20). That includes new signings Mount and Amrabat.

Hojlund did start against the Bundesliga champions and he impressed, with one goal. The podcaster continued by touching on the likes of Amrabat and youngster Kobbie Mainoo who he feels are already under too much pressure:

"Same thing with Hojlund he's taken it well but you would want him to come in, and Rashford's firing and the right winger's doing his thing and it's like you find your way in. No, there's no time for that here, 'Hojlund we need 25 goals, Amrabat, ball recoveries we need it now. Mainoo control the game we need it now.' It's insane what we want."

Manchester United were without Hojlund until their recent defeats to Arsenal, Brighton, and Bayern. Ten Hag has also been without regular starters, including Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw amid the club's injury crisis and many are pondering whether new signings can find immediate success.

Erik ten Hag claims he's never been able to pick his ideal starting lineup at Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat (right) is yet to make his debut since joining on transfer deadline day (PIC: Manutd.com).

Ten Hag claims that constant injury issues have affected his entire reign as Manchester United. He was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent replacement in May last year and oversaw a third-placed finish in his first season.

The Dutch tactician spoke ahead of the defeat to Bayern whom he faced without several of his key players. He said (via Sky Sports):

"One thing is true, from the start of last season I don't think I ever started with, in my opinion, the best starting XI. There was always injuries."

The current injury list is a long one with not only Amrabat, Mount, Mainoo, Varane, and Shaw sidelined. So too are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, and Amad Diallo.

Meanwhile, Antony has taken a leave of absence due to an ongoing police investigation. Jadon Sancho is currently banished from Manchester United's first team after clashing with Ten Hag about his training performance.