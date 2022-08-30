"It's interesting this one" - David Ornstein on Liverpool's pursuit of 2 midfielders

Liverpool are not in pursuit of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge and RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer in the final days of the transfer window, as per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

With Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones out with injury, the Reds have floundered in the centre of the park. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and James Milner have received flak for their performances this season.

After manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his team is in the market for a midfielder earlier this week, the Merseyside outfit have been linked with Berge (via Yorkshire Post) and Laimer (via 90min).

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast (via HITC), Ornstein shed light on the Reds' hunt for a midfielder this summer. He said:

"It's interesting this one. There are reports out there about Sander Berge and Konrad Laimer. We've checked these out and haven't really established that they are Liverpool targets, or anything is happening."

He continued:

"Calls I've made around this have suggested that Liverpool probably won't bring anyone in unless there's an exceptional opportunity that is very good value for money."

Berge, who joined the Blades from Genk for £22 million in the winter of 2020, has turned heads with his performances for the EFL Championship outfit. The 24-year-old registered six goals and four assists in 34 appearances across competitions last season.

Meanwhile, Laimer could be available for a fee in the region of £25 million, as he is in the final year of his contract at the Red Bull Arena. The 25-year-old has featured in 164 games across competitions for RB Leipzig, contributing 11 goals and 18 assists.

After registering their first Premier League win of the season with a thumping 9-0 verdict at home over Bournemouth last weekend, Liverpool will lock horns with Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday (August 31).

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool's deadline day strategy

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are expected to rope in a new midfielder before the close of the summer transfer window on Thursday (September 1).

Speaking in an interview with WettFreunde, Romano said:

"Liverpool will definitely try to sign a midfielder. They're evaluating a lot of options at the moment and aren't at an advanced stage with any player."

He continued:

"I've seen a lot of rumours about their interest in Frenkie de Jong, but they don't want that kind of player. They won't spend €80 million and a crazy salary on a new player. They are looking for a player who they can get at a good price."

