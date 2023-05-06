“It’s an interesting period” – Jurgen Klopp makes top four claim involving Manchester United after Liverpool beat Brentford

Jurgen Klopp's pessimism about Liverpool's chances of finishing above Manchester United didn't change after his team's 1-0 win against Brentford earlier today (May 6).

The Reds secured a sixth league win in a row thanks to a 13th-minute strike from Mohamed Salah. They have found their form just in time to mount a challenge for the top-four places in the Premier League this season.

The win took Liverpool to 62 points from 35 games - just one behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand. Before facing the Bees at Anfield, Klopp said he did not see Liverpool breaking into the top four.

The German manager's verdict stayed the same after his team's win against Brentford. He told reporters after the full-time whistle, via LiverpoolWorld:

"If Manchester United win their games in hand, then they are seven points away and it is pretty much done. We know that. Brighton, if they win all their games in hand which is absolutely possible they are above us.

He added:

"It’s an interesting period. We have to make sure we keep the teams behind us, behind us because they are coming. Nothing is decided and that’s good."

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion - the surprise packages this term - are also in the running to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Third-placed Magpies lead the Red Devils by two points after 33 games.

The Seagulls are seventh, with 55 points from 32 matches. If they win their remaining three games in hand over Liverpool, they will overtake Klopp's side by two points.

Manchester United not giving up on 24-year-old Liverpool target

Manchester United are reportedly keen on scuppering Liverpool's move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international is expected to be one of Liverpool's multiple signings in the center of the park this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player remains keen on a switch to Anfield.

However, Manchester United are still interested in the 24-year-old. Negotiations between Liverpool and the Brighton midfielder are expected to continue in the next two weeks.

The Reds are in urgent need of world-class midfielders with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on contracts that expire this summer. Thiago Alcantara's injury issues continue to haunt him on Merseyside while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been inconsistent recently.

Mac Allister, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, recently scored the winner against Manchester United in the ninth minute of stoppage time. The Seagulls won the game 1-0 on May 4 to boost their chances of securing European football next term.

