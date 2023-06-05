“It’s an interesting story” – Novak Djokovic explains ‘unique’ reason why his daughter was more excited to meet Neymar than Lionel Messi

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has revealed why his daughter Tara was so excited to meet Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Djokovic was in attendance at the Parc des Princes for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s final game of the season and caught up with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The ATP World No. 3 said about his visit to the Parisians' game against Clement Foot (h/t Tennis Major):

“It was my first time meeting them in person – they are great champions. It was a pleasure and an honour to meet them, especially Messi, a player who left an extraordinary mark in the history of football.”

When asked why he didn't plan to meet the PSG duo earlier, he said:

“They did win the title already, but the expectations are always huge from stars like them. That’s why I didn’t want to disturb them and to enter their space while they were preparing, but they saw me on their way to the locker room [before the game] and they came to say hi."

Djokovic's daughter, though, was more excited to meet Neymar than Messi. The Serbian said about the matter:

“Neymar signed Tara’s jersey, but it’s an interesting story. She doesn’t follow sports much, but she has a school friend who is half Brazilian-half Serbian – that girl dances all the time to this song about Neymar. That’s why she wanted to meet him badly.”

Neymar shares heartwarming message after Lionel Messi's PSG exit

Lionel Messi played his last game for PSG against Clement Foot. The Argentine will leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

Neymar posted a heartfelt goodbye message for Messi. They shared the pitch a total of 206 times for Barcelona and PSG. The pair combined for 67 goals as well.

As his partnership with Messi comes to an end for the second time, the Brazilian ace wrote on social media:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Messi responded:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

Since their time at Barcelona, the duo has always shared a great relationship on and off the pitch. Messi's future, meanwhile, is up in the air. The 35-year-old has been linked with clubs like Barcelona and Al-Hilal, among others.

