“It’s a job, and she doesn’t know how to do it” – Kylian Mbappe’s mother slammed by Real Madrid star’s agent over profession

Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamiri has come under criticism from Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy's agent Yvan Le Mee. Speaking on After Foot RMC, the French representative claimed that Lamiri was not equipped to be an agent and criticized her for not possessing a license.

He said:

“It’s not her job; she has no capacity to act,” Le Mée said on After Foot RMC (h/t Culture PSG).

“At some point, you just have to be in reality and do what you know how to do. There are two levels. There is that of ‘I take care of my son’ and there is that of ‘I offer my services to 20, 30, 100 players’.

“Today, we are talking about Kylian’s mother, who offers her services for the profession of agent. It’s a job, and she doesn’t know how to do it. To do talks for her son and other players, she should have a license.”

Lamiri acts as the agent not only for Kylian but also for his brother Ethan Mbappe. She also represents Olympique Lyonnais forward Rayan Cherki.

Le Mee went on to add that the French superstar would have had a completely different career path if he was represented by a proper agent. He claims that the 24-year-old could have secured a move to Real Madrid two years ago.

He said:

"I am convinced that if he [Mbappe] had had an agent at the time of the negotiations with Real Madrid two years ago, he would have gone to Real Madrid.

"When you don't have the codes, when you don't have the habits and customs, when you talk to the leader of a historic club as if you were talking to someone you've known for a long time, maybe it doesn't work. Maybe you don't know how to handle the situation to get there. He's still in Paris and obviously doesn't seem happy to be there."

Journalist claims Mbappe will move to Real Madrid in 2024

Mbappe will join the Spanish giants in 2024, according to a report.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will complete a much-anticipated move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

He claims that Los Blancos have already reached an agreement with the Frenchman that will see him join them next season.

The 24-year-old snubbed the Spanish giants and decided to sign a two-year extension with PSG last year. Reports suggest he has decided to decline an option to extend it by a further year, making him a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

To avoid losing him for free, the Ligue 1 side are ready to sell Mbappe this summer. Aouna claims that the French side are looking for a fee of around €180-200 million.

Poll : 0 votes