"It’s his job, no?" - Pochettino reacts to 'fantastic' performance from Chelsea star during impressive win against Burnley

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered his verdict on experienced winger Raheem Sterling following his stellar display for his side against Burnley.

The former Manchester City man showed his great quality for the Blues as they picked up a convincing 4-1 win away against Burnley on Saturday (October 7).

The past two weeks have brought about a great deal of relief for Chelsea manager Pochettino after his side racked up three wins in succession. The Blues began the season in the same form that saw them finish 12th last season and needed a turnaround.

Chelsea picked up their first consecutive league win since October 2022 when they defeated Burnley at Turf Moor, and Raheem Sterling was key. The England international was his side's brightest spark and delivered a top-quality performance as they claimed all three points on offer.

Sterling forced an own goal for Chelsea's first before winning the penalty for their second goal. He added his name to the scoresheet with a measured finish for the third goal and played a huge role in the fourth goal, as well.

Pochettino was asked about his thoughts on the player in the match's aftermath, to which he responded he was pleased with his performance. The Argentine manager also extended the praise to his entire team, hailing them for a wonderful display away from home.

"It's his job, no? To play well. All players try to play well and today he was well. He was involved in the goals and I am so happy for him and so happy for the team. The team was good, the performance was fantastic, they deserve the praise. So happy for them and go to the international break with a different feeling to the last," he said.

The Blues will now head into the international break on a run of three successive wins. They face the test of city rivals Arsenal in a derby in their first match after the break.

Chelsea strolled to a convincing win on the road against Burnley

Chelsea came back from a goal down to win a game for the first time this season, doing so against a disciplined Burnley side. Vincent Kompany's side went ahead through 18-year-old winger Wilson Odobert, totally against the run of play.

With half-time approaching, Sterling embarked on an ambitious run down the left wing before seeing his cross turned home by Ameen Al-Dakhil. Minutes into the second half, the Englishman won a penalty, which was scored by Cole Palmer.

Sterling added his name to the scoresheet with a fine effort in the 65th minute before Nicolas Jackson added a fourth nine minutes later. Sterling delivered a performance to shut up his critics and remind England manager Gareth Southgate of his qualities.