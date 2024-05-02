“It’s a joke” - Erik ten Hag provides emphatic response to claims that Manchester United are planning mass exodus

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an emphatic response when asked if he plans a massive overhaul of the squad at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils haven't had the best of seasons, which has raised questions over the majority of the current squad members. At the moment, the Manchester outfit are placed sixth in the league standings, and are 13 points behind Aston Villa, who occupy fourth spot.

Despite the club's poor performances this campaign, Ten Hag maintained that the management would not look to sell the main part of the squad. Responding to the query, the Dutch tactician said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We are not gonna sell main part of the squad, it's a joke. As every summer, 200 players getting interest from United and we sell all of the players in the squad. You make all of the headlines and that takes responsibility how you make such a headline."

Expand Tweet

Manchester United are still chasing a Europa League spot this season. They're six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. However, the north Londoners play Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City in three of their remaining five matches.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils face Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Brighton in their final set of fixtures. Up next is a trip to Selhurst Park to take on the Eagles on Monday (May 6).

Bruno Fernandes fails to confirm whether he will continue with Manchester United after the season

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, who is certainly a main player at Old Trafford, has failed to confirm his future at the club. The Portuguese midfielder has stated that he will think about his further plans after the completion of the European Championships in the summer.

This season, Fernandes has been amongst the better players for the Red Devils, contributing with 15 goals and 11 assists across competitions. Speaking to Dazn Portugal, he said (via ESPN):

"I don't have thoughts for other things at the moment. It doesn't just depend on me. So if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won't be until after the Euros."

So far in his career at Manchester United, Fernandes has made 230 appearances across competitions, bagging 79 goals and 64 assists. His only trophy at the club came through their Carabao Cup triumph last year.